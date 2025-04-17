News
SRH Young Duo, KKR Star Set To Be New Entries in BCCI Central Contract List: Reports
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 17, 2025

SRH Young Duo, KKR Star Set To Be New Entries in BCCI Central Contract List: Reports

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

One player does not meet the policy standards.

SRH Young Duo, KKR Star Set To Be New Entries in BCCI Central Contract List: Reports

The BCCI Central Contract List is expected to come out in the coming days and the anticipation surrounding the players who will make the cut is high. It is now understood that, three new youngsters are set to receive their maiden contracts, according to a Cricbuzz report.

Sunrisers Hyderabad duo Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy alongside Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star pacer Harshit Rana could be the new entrants to the list.

For players to be eligible according to BCCI policy, they must “meet the criteria of playing a minimum of three Tests or eight ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis.”

Notably, Abhishek Sharma fits the requirements since he has 17 T20I appearances under his belt while NKR has already featured in five Test matches during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Interestingly, however, Harshit Rana does not meet the policy standards.

Is Harshit Rana eligible to be in the BCCI Central Contract List?

The KKR fast bowler has represented India across all formats but does not have the basic number of games under his kitty either in red-ball or white-ball cricket, required to be eligible for the BCCI Central Contract. Rana has played two Tests, five ODIs and one T20I so far.

Despite that, he can still be in consideration, given that cumulatively he has played a sufficient number of games to be in the list.

Apart from Rana, his KKR teammate Varun Chakravarthy is also in the running for a spot, especially after his heroics in India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win. Furthermore, middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer who was dropped last year, is expected to make a return to the list.

Abhishek Sharma
BCCI Central Contract
Harshit Rana
Nitish Kumar Reddy
SRH

