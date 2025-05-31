News
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer William O’Rourke endured another tough outing on his T20 Blast debut for Yorkshire last night.
indian-premier-league-ipl

Days After Hammering From RCB, LSG Pacer Continues To Leak Runs in T20 Blast

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: May 31, 2025 - 3 min read

It was his second-most expensive spell of his T20 career.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer William O’Rourke endured another tough outing on his T20 Blast debut for Yorkshire last night.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer William O’Rourke endured another tough outing on his T20 Blast debut for Yorkshire last night. The Kiwi speedster was mighty expensive and ended up as the worst bowler for his side.

Rourke conceded 67 runs in four overs at an abysmal economy rate of 16.80. It was his second-most expensive spell of his T20 career, with the worst coming against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) three days ago in Lucknow, where he leaked 18.50 runs per over.

He conceded 15 or more runs in every over in the T20 Blast, with batters taking him on easily. Among all the bowlers to bowl all four overs of their spell, O’Rourke was the most expensive and the second-most expensive overall in this fixture.

ALSO READ:

While O’Rourke has the tools to be a successful T20 bowler, he lacks the experience to know how to construct an over or bowl defensively, especially on flat surfaces. This is an area where he will improve once he gains more exposure to franchise cricket, for O’Rourke hasn’t travelled enough around the world as a T20 specialist in his career yet.

William O’Rourke LSG teammate Matthew Breetzke plays an impactful knock

In the same game, Matthew Breetzke, playing for Northamptonshire, shone with an impressive cameo while opening the innings. He scored 36 runs in only 16 deliveries, including four boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 225.

Breetzke was severe against his LSG teammate, William O’Rourke, scoring most of his innings runs off his bowling. He amassed 29 runs in 11 deliveries against O’Rourke, comprising four boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 263.63.

His knock provided an ideal start to Northamptonshire, who posted a massive 237/4 in the first innings in Leeds. Later, Yorkshire batted brilliantly to score 224/9 and come close to the target, but fell short by 13 runs.

They would expect a better bowling performance in the next game, and William O’Rourke, who is among their lead bowlers, should step up with the ball. His performances would define how well Yorkshire’s bowling attack performs on flat surfaces.

IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Matthew Breetzke
T20 Blast
William O’Rourke
