DC Auction Strategy IPL 2026 — Delhi Capitals Released Players, Squad Overhaul, and Key Targets

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is approaching quickly, and all eyes are on what the Delhi Capitals’ (DC) strategy will be. After yet another underwhelming campaign in IPL 2025, where they failed to make the playoffs despite winning their first five games on the trot, the franchise is under pressure to fill the gaps exposed last season.

Despite having a well-balanced squad on paper, the Capitals failed to carry the initial momentum in the later stages, struggling with form, injuries, and consistency. The team management will be keen to make smart moves in the IPL 2026 mini auction to bring stability and fill the vacuum left in the squad.

Delhi Capitals Auction Strategy IPL 2026 – Will There Be a Big Release to Balance the Budget?

Delhi Capitals have generally shown faith in a nice blend of both youth and experienced players. They parted ways with their long-time captain Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, but retained other core players, including Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Tristan Stubbs. But the last season exposed some significant gaps, particularly in the returns of their overseas players. The franchise spent heavily on key names last year, including Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Starc, T Natrajan, Faf du Plessis, and Dushmanth Chameera, but they failed to justify their price tags.

Heading into the IPL 2026 auction, DC might opt for a tactical refresh. With their current purse stretched thin, the Capitals are expected to release a few high-value overseas players to create room for targeted players.

Delhi Capitals Released Players 2026

According to reports, the Delhi Capitals’ released players list for IPL 2026 includes some big names

Faf du Plessis – The veteran batter was roped in to add experience at the top and was even named vice-captain. However, he missed a few matches and failed to live up to expectations. At 41, the South African star might have played his final IPL season.

Jake Fraser-McGurk – Having used RTM at 9 crore in the IPL 2025 mega auction for him, DC might release him due to poor returns and budget constraints.

T Natrajan – The left-arm seamer, the death over specialist, warmed the benches for the entire season due to injury and team combination.

Dushmantha Chameera – The Sri Lankan pacer couldn’t make much of an impact in limited opportunities and is expected to be released.

These moves could free up significant purse money for the franchise to target fresh faces in the mini auction.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Auction 2026: What to Expect

To sum up, Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2026 auction strategy will revolve around:

Bolstering the pace unit with a death-over specialist

Finding an overseas powerplay enforcer

Backup pacer Mitchell Starc or a death bowling specialist

Delhi Capitals Auction Targets – Who Could DC Go After in IPL 2026?

With some overseas and domestic players expected to be released, Delhi Capitals’ auction will likely be in three key areas: an experienced finisher, backup for Mitchell Starc, and a young top-order batter.

Sam Konstas – The franchise can target another swashbuckling Aussie opener, Sam Konstas, to replace JFM at the opening spot. Although Sam Konstas was not part of the IPL 2025, his performances in the BBL and for Australia could earn him an IPL contract. In the Boxing Day Test against India, the right-hander smashed a quick-fire 60 off 65 balls, laced with six boundaries and two sixes, leaving fans in awe of his fearless talent. Hence, he could be a perfect replacement for his compatriot.

Nathan Ellis – Nathan Ellis, known for his death bowling, could be the next target for the franchise if the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) release him ahead of the auction. His deceptive slower deliveries could be favoured by the surfaces at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, DC’s home ground. He is now Australia’s leading pacer in the white-ball format with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. His leadership qualities, having led Hobart Hurricanes to the maiden BBL trophy earlier this year, and versatility across phases make him a strong fit for Delhi’s pace attack and will complement nicely with Mitchell Starc and Mukesh Kumar.

Matthew Short – Australia’s Matt Short has grown from a Big Bash League (BBL) talent to be one of the key members of the new-look national white-ball setup. Since the 2024 T20 World Cup, Short has been an active part of the T20I side, a constant feature in the top order with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head following David Warner’s retirement.

While his first IPL stint with the Punjab Kings (117 runs in six matches at an average of 19.50) should not be viewed as a deal breaker by the franchise, because he is a much better player than those numbers suggest. Additionally, his off-spin will add variety in the bowling attack, featuring left-arm chinaman and right-arm leg-spinner, and a left-arm orthodox off-spinner.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.