DC Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At IPL 2026 Auction?

Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) made crucial decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, confirming their final retention list as the retention deadline closed on November 15.
DC Remaining Purse is set at ₹21.8 crores after careful player releases, powering the franchise well for a major auction revamp.
Capitals, who are still vying for their maiden IPL trophy, have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars alongwith other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Delhi Capitals had brought in Nitish Rana via a trade deal at the expense of Donovan Ferreira.
The DC released players 2026 include some star players, while the DC Retention List includes a good blend of experience and young guns. The team retained 16 players, including stars like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam, with notable releases such as Faf du Plessis, Mohit Sharma and Jake Fraser McGurk helping hike their auction purse to ₹21.8 crores.
|Players
|Status
|Purse + or – (INR)
|Axar Patel
|Retained
|16.5 Crores
|KL Rahul
|Retained
|14 Crores
|Karun Nair
|Retained
|50 lakh
|Faf du Plessis
|Released
|2 Crores
|Donovan Ferreira
|Trade
|75 Lakh
|Abishek Porel
|Retained
|4 Crores
|Tristan Stubbs
|Retained
|10 Crores
|Sameer Rizvi
|Retained
|95 Lakhs
|Ashutosh Sharma
|Retained
|3.80 Crores
|Vipraj Nigam
|Retained
|50 Lakhs
|Madhav Tiwari
|Retained
|40 Lakhs
|Mitchell Starc
|Retained
|11.75 Crores
|Mukesh Kumar
|Retained
|8 Crores
|Kuldeep Yadav
|Retained
|13.25 Crores
|Sediqullah Atal
|Released
|1.25 Crores
|Darshan Nalkande
|Released
|30 Lakhs
|Ajay Mandal
|Retained
|30 Lakhs
|Manvanth Kumar
|Released
|30 Lakhs
|Tripurana Vijaya
|Retained
|30 Lakhs
|Dushmantha Chameera
|Retained
|75 Lakhs
|Mohit Sharma
|Released
|2.20 Crores
|T Natarajan
|Retained
|10.75 Crores
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|Released
|9 crore
With surprise calls like releasing Jake Fraser McGurk and Dushmantha Chameera, DC have entered the IPL 2026 auction carrying a remaining purse of ₹21.8 crore — fifth highest across all teams. With one of the highest purses, DC heading into the IPL 2026 auction with a strong chance to overhaul their squad and pursue their first title.
The DC remaining purse of INR 21.8 crore is the fifth lowest amongst all teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going with highest purse of 64.3 crores. It suggests their auction will be mixed as the franchise will largely look to target a couple of overseas stars and domestic talents in an attempt to plug the gaps exposed during the IPL 2025.
|Team
|Remaining Purse Amount (INR)
|Chennai Super Kings
|43.4 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|21.8 crore
|Gujarat Titans
|12.9 crore
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|64.3 crore
|Lucknow Super Giants
|22.95 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|2.75 crore
|Punjab Kings
|11.5 crore
|Rajasthan Royals
|16.05 crore
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|16.4 crore
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|25.5 crore
The DC retention list included a couple of big money signings, and so have freed up a significant budget. Seven players feature in the DC released players 2026 list — Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sediquallah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma and Darshan Nalkande.
The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals are expected to search for an experienced finisher, opener and backup Indian bowling option to bolster thier squad for IPL 2026.
