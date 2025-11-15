DC Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At IPL 2026 Auction?

Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) made crucial decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, confirming their final retention list as the retention deadline closed on November 15.

DC Remaining Purse is set at ₹21.8 crores after careful player releases, powering the franchise well for a major auction revamp.

Capitals, who are still vying for their maiden IPL trophy, have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars alongwith other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Delhi Capitals had brought in Nitish Rana via a trade deal at the expense of Donovan Ferreira.

DC Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The DC released players 2026 include some star players, while the DC Retention List includes a good blend of experience and young guns. The team retained 16 players, including stars like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam, with notable releases such as Faf du Plessis, Mohit Sharma and Jake Fraser McGurk helping hike their auction purse to ₹21.8 crores.

Players Status Purse + or – (INR) Axar Patel Retained 16.5 Crores KL Rahul Retained 14 Crores Karun Nair Retained 50 lakh Faf du Plessis Released 2 Crores Donovan Ferreira Trade 75 Lakh Abishek Porel Retained 4 Crores Tristan Stubbs Retained 10 Crores Sameer Rizvi Retained 95 Lakhs Ashutosh Sharma Retained 3.80 Crores Vipraj Nigam Retained 50 Lakhs Madhav Tiwari Retained 40 Lakhs Mitchell Starc Retained 11.75 Crores Mukesh Kumar Retained 8 Crores Kuldeep Yadav Retained 13.25 Crores Sediqullah Atal Released 1.25 Crores Darshan Nalkande Released 30 Lakhs Ajay Mandal Retained 30 Lakhs Manvanth Kumar Released 30 Lakhs Tripurana Vijaya Retained 30 Lakhs Dushmantha Chameera Retained 75 Lakhs Mohit Sharma Released 2.20 Crores T Natarajan Retained 10.75 Crores Jake Fraser-McGurk Released 9 crore

With surprise calls like releasing Jake Fraser McGurk and Dushmantha Chameera, DC have entered the IPL 2026 auction carrying a remaining purse of ₹21.8 crore — fifth highest across all teams. With one of the highest purses, DC heading into the IPL 2026 auction with a strong chance to overhaul their squad and pursue their first title.

DC Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The DC remaining purse of INR 21.8 crore is the fifth lowest amongst all teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going with highest purse of 64.3 crores. It suggests their auction will be mixed as the franchise will largely look to target a couple of overseas stars and domestic talents in an attempt to plug the gaps exposed during the IPL 2025.

Team Remaining Purse Amount (INR) Chennai Super Kings 43.4 crore Delhi Capitals 21.8 crore Gujarat Titans 12.9 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 64.3 crore Lucknow Super Giants 22.95 crore Mumbai Indians 2.75 crore Punjab Kings 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals 16.05 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 25.5 crore

The DC retention list included a couple of big money signings, and so have freed up a significant budget. Seven players feature in the DC released players 2026 list — Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sediquallah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma and Darshan Nalkande.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals are expected to search for an experienced finisher, opener and backup Indian bowling option to bolster thier squad for IPL 2026.

