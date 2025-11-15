News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

DC Remaining Purse After Retentions – How Much Can They Spend At IPL 2026 Auction?

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: November 15, 2025
3 min read

Delhi Capitals finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Delhi Capitals (DC) made crucial decisions ahead of the IPL 2026 auction, confirming their final retention list as the retention deadline closed on November 15.

DC Remaining Purse is set at ₹21.8 crores after careful player releases, powering the franchise well for a major auction revamp.

Capitals, who are still vying for their maiden IPL trophy, have expectedly opted to retain their main core of Indian stars alongwith other valuable assets. Ahead of the IPL 2026 retentions, Delhi Capitals had brought in Nitish Rana via a trade deal at the expense of Donovan Ferreira.

DC Released Players 2026 And Final Retention List

The DC released players 2026 include some star players, while the DC Retention List includes a good blend of experience and young guns. The team retained 16 players, including stars like Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Mitchell Starc and Vipraj Nigam, with notable releases such as Faf du Plessis, Mohit Sharma and Jake Fraser McGurk helping hike their auction purse to ₹21.8 crores.

PlayersStatusPurse + or – (INR)
Axar PatelRetained16.5 Crores
KL RahulRetained14 Crores
Karun NairRetained50 lakh
Faf du PlessisReleased2 Crores
Donovan FerreiraTrade75 Lakh
Abishek PorelRetained4 Crores
Tristan StubbsRetained10 Crores
Sameer RizviRetained95 Lakhs
Ashutosh SharmaRetained3.80 Crores
Vipraj NigamRetained50 Lakhs
Madhav TiwariRetained40 Lakhs
Mitchell StarcRetained11.75 Crores
Mukesh KumarRetained8 Crores
Kuldeep YadavRetained13.25 Crores
Sediqullah AtalReleased1.25 Crores
Darshan NalkandeReleased30 Lakhs
Ajay MandalRetained30 Lakhs
Manvanth KumarReleased30 Lakhs
Tripurana VijayaRetained30 Lakhs
Dushmantha ChameeraRetained75 Lakhs
Mohit SharmaReleased2.20 Crores
T NatarajanRetained10.75 Crores
Jake Fraser-McGurkReleased9 crore

With surprise calls like releasing Jake Fraser McGurk and Dushmantha Chameera, DC have entered the IPL 2026 auction carrying a remaining purse of ₹21.8 crore — fifth highest across all teams. With one of the highest purses, DC heading into the IPL 2026 auction with a strong chance to overhaul their squad and pursue their first title.

ALSO READ:

DC Remaining Purse For IPL 2026 Auction — Where Do They Stand?

The DC remaining purse of INR 21.8 crore is the fifth lowest amongst all teams, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) going with highest purse of 64.3 crores. It suggests their auction will be mixed as the franchise will largely look to target a couple of overseas stars and domestic talents in an attempt to plug the gaps exposed during the IPL 2025.

TeamRemaining Purse Amount (INR)
Chennai Super Kings43.4 crore
Delhi Capitals21.8 crore
Gujarat Titans12.9 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders64.3 crore
Lucknow Super Giants22.95 crore
Mumbai Indians2.75 crore
Punjab Kings11.5 crore
Rajasthan Royals16.05 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru16.4 crore
Sunrisers Hyderabad25.5 crore

The DC retention list included a couple of big money signings, and so have freed up a significant budget. Seven players feature in the DC released players 2026 list — Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, Sediquallah Atal, Manvanth Kumar, Mohit Sharma and Darshan Nalkande.

The IPL 2026 auction is set for December 16 in Abu Dhabi. Delhi Capitals are expected to search for an experienced finisher, opener and backup Indian bowling option to bolster thier squad for IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.