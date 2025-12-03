DC To Bid For A Middle-Overs Enforcer At IPL 2026 Auction, Two Names Lead Race As Delhi Capitals Targets

DC have a remaining purse of INR 21.8 crore.

The IPL 2026 auction is on the horizon, and the DC fans are eager to know about the likely Delhi Capitals targets. Let’s check out here which players could be on the DC bid list for the upcoming mini auction, set to take place on December 16.

Earlier, the team was off to a flier in the IPL 2025, winning four successive matches to kick start their campaign. But unfortunately, they could not hold onto the winning momentum and managed only three victories in the next nine fixtures. This unexpected decline hurt the franchise’s playoff chances as DC finished fifth in the IPL 2025 points table.

However, the side is determined to change its fortunes in the IPL 2026. After retaining almost the entire domestic player pool and leaving out key overseas signings like the last season’s vice-captain Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser McGurk, and Donovan Ferreira, it is expected that the DC bid list for the IPL 2026 auction will include some top overseas stars.

Amidst the multiple big names in the Delhi Capitals targets, let’s check out the two crucial players whom the franchise could rope in to strengthen their middle overs bowling attack.

Delhi Capitals Targets Likely to Include South African Pace Duo

The team is all set to get a combined eight overs of spin from the ace Indian pair of Kuldeep Yadav and skipper Axar Patel in the IPL 2026. DC already have some brilliant options for the new ball and the death overs, including the ace Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, and the domestic duo of Mukesh Kumar and T. Natarajan.

Having said that, the franchise is likely to be on the lookout for a key overseas pacer to perform the middle over duties. Two Proteas seamers, Gerald Coetzee and Anrich Nortje, might be on the Delhi Capitals targets for the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Gerald Coetzee

The 25-year-old seamer might prove to be a great middle-overs option for DC. Previously, Coetzee had a fierce IPL debut season for the five-time champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), in 2024. He had snared 13 scalps in 10 appearances at an economy of 10.17.

But the South African player could manage only two wickets in his limited opportunity of four matches with the Gujarat Titans (GT). Following this, the paceman had a decent Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season for the Seattle Orcas, snaring five scalps in as many fixtures, at an improved rate of 9.54.

ALSO READ:

Anrich Nortje

The speedster has previously been a crucial part of the DC bowling line-up for five editions since the IPL 2020. However, the team had released Nortje before the IPL 2025 mega auction due to his persistent injury issues. He participated in only two fixtures of the latest IPL season and snared a wicket for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

But after witnessing his pulsating comeback in the recent CSA T20 Challenge 2025, the Capitals might be interested in acquiring him back for the forthcoming season. The 32-year-old has bagged 11 wickets in eight innings at an impressive economy of 7.47.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.