DC vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl

DC vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: May 18, 2025 - 3 min read

Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same team.

DC vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 18 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Let’s look at the DC vs GT Playing 11.

Delhi Capitals’ last match against Punjab Kings was called off midway and later abandoned because of rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament was also paused for a short time. This match will be played again later, but for now, DC are set to take on Gujarat Titans.

DC have played 11 matches so far, winning six and losing four, with one game ending without a result. They have 13 points and must win this match to stay in the playoff race.

Gujarat Titans were on top of the table before the tournament was stopped. They have won eight out of 11 matches and collected 16 points. If they beat Delhi Capitals, they will qualify for the playoffs.

DC vs GT Playing 11 Today

Delhi Capitals might make a few changes to their lineup, while Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same team.

Delhi Capitals Playing 11

Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk will not return to India for the rest of the season. Faf du Plessis and Tristan Stubbs have returned and might be available for this match. The team also signed Mustafizur Rahman as a replacement, but his availability for tomorrow’s game is still uncertain.

DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (w), KL Rahul, Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Impact Players: Ashutosh Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Vipraj Nigam, Tripurana Vijay.

ALSO READ: DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction

DC Batting Order:

Openers: Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul
No.3: Abishek Porel
Middle-order: Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma (likely impact player)
Lower-order: Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs GT

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI, as all players are available for this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (w), Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Washington Sundar, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dasun Shanaka, Sherfane Rutherford.

ALSO READ: DC vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
No.3: Jos Buttler
Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan
Lower-order: Gerald Coetzee, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

