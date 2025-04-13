DC vs MI Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI.
Match no. 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
Delhi Capitals are having a strong season in IPL 2025. They won their last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets. With that win, they now have four wins in four matches and are the only team that hasn’t lost a game yet.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians lost their last match to RCB by 12 runs. They have played five matches so far, but have only managed to win one and lost the other four.
Both teams are likely to go with the same playing XI. Delhi Capitals are coming off four straight wins, so there’s no reason for them to make changes. Mumbai Indians, despite losing four matches, are expected to stick with their current team as it’s the best combination they have right now.
Delhi Capitals have won their first four matches, so they are expected to go with the same playing XI for the upcoming match.
DC XI: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul(w), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players: Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Donovan Ferreira
ALSO READ: DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction
ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction
Mumbai Indians may stick with the same playing XI for the next match. Even though they have lost four out of five games, Jasprit Bumrah is now fully fit and played in the last match as well. With him back in the side, MI might not make any changes.
MI XI: Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Vignesh Puthur
Impact Players: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa
ALSO READ: DC vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.