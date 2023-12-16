"More of an ODI or a Test bowler": AB de Villiers on why CSK should not pursue 2023 WC winner in IPL 2024 auction

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers shares his insights on CSK's auction strategy.

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers acknowledges the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) requirement for a quick bowler in the IPL 2024 auction. However, the Proteas has suggested that the five-time IPL winners should explore alternative options instead of targeting a 2023 World Cup winner.

De Villiers acknowledges Australia ODI and Test skipper Pat Cummins' excellence as a bowler in longer formats but expresses reservations about his effectiveness in T20 cricket. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers shares his insights on CSK's strategy and his views on Pat Cummins for the upcoming mini-auction on December 19 in Dubai.

"I don't see Pat Cummins going to CSK. He has been a bit expensive over the past few years so I don't see T20 as his strongest suit. He is more of an ODI or a Test bowler. But anything can happen in the auction," the Proteas said in the video.

AB de Villiers opines CSK will look to secure a reliable middle-order batter in the IPL 2024 auction

According to de Villiers, CSK should adopt a strategic approach in selecting batters during the IPL 2024 auction. He emphasizes the importance of choosing players who can adeptly handle the Chepauk conditions, excel in maneuvering the ball and demonstrate proficiency in playing spin as opposed to those limited to a single batting style.

"CSK need at least another batter in the top five. Playing there, you need smart players who know how to get runs in those conditions and who are good players of spin," de Villiers added.

With Ambati Rayudu's retirement and Ben Stokes' unavailability, de Villiers highlights the intrigue surrounding CSK's search for a reliable middle-order batter in the upcoming auction.

