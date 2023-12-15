Bangladesh players doubtful to participate in IPL 2024

Bangladesh has a packed schedule around the time IPL 2024 will take place.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board are yet to decide whether they will release their players for the full season of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Three Bangladeshi pacers - Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, and Shoriful Islam, are slated to be part of the IPL 2024 auction on December 19.

Mustafizur has set his base price at INR 2 Crore, while Taskin and Shoriful have been assigned INR 75 Lakh and INR 50 Lakh, respectively. However, it remains uncertain whether they will be allowed to participate for the entire season, as the Bangladesh Cricket Board is concerned about potential conflicts with national interests. The board is particularly focused on managing their premier bowlers effectively in preparation for the upcoming World T20.

The IPL is scheduled to commence on March 24, coinciding with Bangladesh hosting Sri Lanka. To accommodate the Bangladesh Premier League, the country's sole franchise-based T20 tournament, Sri Lanka's visit has been adjusted to the first week of March instead of the last week of February. This series includes two Tests, three ODIs, and T20Is.

Taskin Ahmed has turned down offers from other T20 leagues

In April and May, Bangladesh is set to host Zimbabwe for two Tests and five T20Is.

"If the IPL conflicts with our national team in that case their (cricketers picked in the IPL players auction) chances are very slim to play the full tournament," BCB cricket operation chairman Jalal Yunus told Cricbuzz on Friday.

Taskin had rejected an offer from Multan Sultans in the previous edition of the Pakistan Super League to focus on training for the home series against England.

Additionally, the Bangladesh Cricket Board had previously denied a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Taskin for a stint in the English County during the last season, leading to expressions of disappointment from the pacer.

