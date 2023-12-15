Mumbai Indians appoint Hardik Pandya as skipper for IPL 2024

In a recent development, Mumbai Indians have named dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya as captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. Pandya, who was traded in from Gujarat Titans ahead of the IPL 2024 retention deadline will now take over the reins from Rohit Sharma. Pandya has big shoes to fill as Rohit has led the franchise to all of their five IPL titles.



In a statement issued by the franchise, Mahela Jayawardene, Global Head of Performance for MI said, "Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season."

Hardik Pandya has proved his mettle as a leader so far

Prior to the MI move, Pandya enjoyed two significant years contributing to GT's success. Leading their campaign adeptly, he played a pivotal role in GT's inaugural season in 2022 and guided the team to clinch the coveted trophy. Although they fell short in their second season, finishing as runners-up after a thrilling final earlier this year, Pandya's contribution remained noteworthy.

Pandya has previously played for MI from 2015 to 2021, featuring in 92 matches. He accumulated 1,476 runs at an average of 27.33 and a formidable strike rate of over 153 including four half-centuries and a highest score of 91. Pandya also showcased his bowling prowess for MI, claiming 42 wickets with the best figures of 3/20. His impressive IPL career includes five championship victories, four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and one with GT (2022).

Hardik Pandya announced as captain for the IPL 2024 season.



