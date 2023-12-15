MS Dhoni's iconic No.7 Jersey retired

Players, especially newcomers, have been notified by the BCCI that they are not permitted to choose the number linked to Dhoni.

The legendary No. 7 jersey, once adorned by former India skipper MS Dhoni, will remain unique to him among all other Indian cricketers. In a gesture acknowledging Dhoni's significant contributions to the sport and the nation, the Indian cricket board has opted to 'retire' the number associated with the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup-winner, ensuring that no other player in the national team will wear it. This move mirrors a previous decision made in 2017 for a legendary India batter when his iconic jersey number was permanently taken out of circulation.

“The young players and current Indian team players have been told not to pick M S Dhoni’s Number 7 jersey. The BCCI has decided to retire Dhoni’s T-shirt for his contribution to the game. A new player can’t get No. 7, and No. 10 was already off the list of available numbers,” said a senior Board official.

Only one other Indian cricketer has his jersey number retired

For the firs time ever, the board had retired Sachin Tendulkar's No. 10 jersey after Mumbai fast bowler Shardul Thakur faced social media backlash for wearing it in 2017, with fans accusing him of trying to emulate the cricket legend. Following the intervention of the BCCI, Thakur switched to the number 54.

Currently, popular shirt numbers among the Indian players include Virat Kohli's No. 18 and Rohit Sharma's No. 45. Given the significance these numbers hold for fans, it wouldn't be surprising if these jerseys are also retired in the post-Kohli and post-Rohit era.

