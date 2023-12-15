"Was surprised to see Dhoni at 5": Gautam Gambhir makes bold statement on 2011 WC triumph

During the Final, MS Dhoni promoted himself and came to bat ahead of Yuvraj Singh.

In a recent statement, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir expressed his opinion on the batting order of the iconic World Cup 2011 final involving MS Dhoni. Gambhir, who played a crucial role by scoring 97 runs in the final, suggested that if Yuvraj Singh had come in to bat at number 5 instead of Dhoni, he would have likely reached a century.

During the final, MS Dhoni joined the crease with India at 114/3, forging a significant 109-run partnership with Gautam Gambhir. After Gambhir's departure, Yuvraj Singh entered and contributed 21 runs in 24 balls before Dhoni concluded the match with a six.

The decision for Dhoni to bat ahead of Yuvraj, despite Yuvraj's excellent form throughout the tournament, has been attributed to Dhoni's desire to maintain a left-right batting combination with Gambhir. This choice was also strategic, considering Sri Lanka's bowling attack, which comprised three off-spinners.

Gambhir reckons Yuvraj Singh could have scored a century batting in his natural position

Speaking on News24, Gambhir expressed surprise at Dhoni's position in the batting order and opined that Yuvraj could have achieved a century if he had batted at number 5 in the final.

Gambhir said, “I genuienly believe that if Yuvraj Singh had come to bat instead of MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup final, he would have definitely got a hundred. Because the kind of form Yuvraj was in the tournament, and the kind of pitch it was – as I said, I was a bit surprised to see Dhoni at number 5 – I am 100 percent sure, MS scored 90-odd runs but Yuvi would have definitely got a hundred the way he was batting.”

Meanwhile, Gambhir has found himself in a controversy involving a verbal exchange with former teammate S Sreesanth during a Legends League cricket match.

Gautam Gambhir: "If Yuvraj Singh came above MS Dhoni in 2011 World Cup final, he would have definitely scored a hundred. Dhoni got some 90-odd but Yuvi would've got a ton."pic.twitter.com/hPTovMy0iA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) December 12, 2023

