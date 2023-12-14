"He is a chess player": AB de Villiers on how India star made the Proteas his 'bunny'

Former South African batter AB de Villiers recently expressed admiration for the skills of an Indian spinner. The Proteas also went on to rank him among the finest leg-spinners in the history of the game. Both players shared the field while representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, which in turn provided de Villiers with valuable insights into his gameplay.

De Villiers was particularly impressed by Yuzvendra Chahal's relentless attacking approach and his persistent pursuit of wickets, even in situations where there's a chance he can concede runs. The former South African cricket star notes that Chahal's impact is discernible even on pitches with minimal turn.

During a conversation with Yuzvendra Chahal on his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers commended the leg-spinner's bowling prowess.

"Best bowlers always look at the positive side of the things and that's why you're one of the best leg spinners of all time, my friend. You're always optimistic. You always love a challenge no matter how much a batter comes at you.

Chahal has an impressive record against the Proteas

De Villiers also opened up on a game in Centurion during India's ODI series against South Africa in 2018, where he was bamboozled by Chahal's brilliance.

"However, Yuzi we all know is intelligent. He is a chess player. He knew what I was trying to do and zipped one through. I still remember the sound of the bails. So thank you so much for that Yuzi. You were the actual reason why I retired. I am your bunny now (laughs)."

ALSO READ: India quick to miss Proteas Test series; will not travel with team

Chahal boasts an impressive record in ODIs played in South Africa, having secured 18 wickets from nine matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.