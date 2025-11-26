Delhi Capitals Duo Shine in SMAT 2025; Former LSG Batter Slams Brisk 93*

Delhi Capitals (DC) star Ashutosh Sharma produced a stunning counter-attacking knock for Railways in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) campaign opener against defending champions Mumbai at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Ashutosh Sharma Smashes Blistering Fifty vs Mumbai in SMAT 2025

Walking in at number five with Railways struggling at 64 for 3 in 11.2 overs, Sharma lit up the innings with a breathtaking 61 off just 30 balls, racing to his half-century off just 25 deliveries. He struck seven fours and three sixes at a blistering strike rate of 203.33, injecting momentum and belief into his side in the Railways vs Mumbai clash.

His brisk knock, partnered with Mohammad Saif’s anchoring 48 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 129.72, propelled Railways to a competitive 158 for 5. On the other hand, for Mumbai, captain Shardul Thakur bowled a tight spell, taking 1 wicket for 15 runs, while Shivam Dube supported with 1 wicket for 11 runs in 3 overs.

Ashutosh Sharma has quickly established himself as a fearless finisher and explosive middle-order batter. His rise began with record-breaking performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, including the fastest fifty by an Indian in T20 cricket, achieved in just 11 balls. Sharma made a strong impression in IPL 2024, playing crucial match-winning knocks for the Punjab Kings. His innings against the Mumbai Indians, where he nearly single-handedly won the game, earned praise from current India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav.

ALSO READ:

Aryan Juyal Drives Uttar Pradesh to Victory in SMAT 2025

In another eye-catching performance, Aryan Juyal, opening for Uttar Pradesh, fired on all cylinders, playing a magnificent knock of unbeaten 93 off 57 balls, hitting 11 fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 163.16. His innings was a masterclass in aggressive stroke play, as he cleverly exploited gaps all around the ground, shifting gears when needed. Notably, Juyal launched the attack particularly against Arjun Tendulkar and Shubham Tari, accumulating 12 runs off 5 balls and 22 off 8 balls respectively, turning the tide firmly in his team’s favour. Underrated for his impact, Juyal’s poised yet powerful presence at the crease was instrumental in guiding his team to a comfortable victory with 10 balls to spare in the Goa vs Uttar Pradesh match.

Despite being consistent in domestic cricket, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) released Juyal, who didn’t get a game in IPL 2025. However, his smart hitting and ability to accelerate effortlessly, coupled with impeccable consistency, make him a valuable asset for any side. Juyal can expect bids from multiple franchises, which are seeking an explosive Indian batter.

Sameer Rizvi Emerges as a Leading Domestic Finisher For Delhi Capitals

Sameer Rizvi, who represented Delhi Capitals in the 2025 IPL season, has emerged as a promising middle-order batter known for his fearless approach and ability to accelerate the innings under pressure. In the same match against Goa, Rizvi contributed a valuable 38 off 26 balls, smashing four boundaries and two sixes, complementing Juyal’s heroics and securing the chase for Uttar Pradesh.

Sameer Rizvi is currently in sublime form, having scored 491 runs in just 10 innings during the UPT20 League 2025. He boasts an impressive average of 61.38 and an explosive strike rate of 161.51, including five half-centuries.

Bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 95 lakh in the recent IPL auction, Rizvi was enduring an underwhelming season until his match-winning half-century against Punjab Kings in Jaipur. Rizvi ended the IPL 2025 with 121 runs in five matches at an average of 40.33 and an impressive strike rate of 153.16, including a fifty.

His ability to thrive under pressure, combined with impressive performances in both IPL and domestic cricket, has established him as a dependable finisher with a calm temperament, making him one to watch in the coming seasons.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.