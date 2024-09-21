Delhi Capitals (DC) identify top pick for retention ahead of IPL 2025 auction

The buzz around the IPL 2025 auction is slowly gaining pace, with a few reports coming every day.

DC have several quality players who deserve top retention, but only one can grab that spot. According to Cricbuzz, Delhi Capitals have decided to keep their captain, Rishabh Pant, as their top retention choice.

There were a few rumours that the team owners and Pant aren’t on the same page regarding the retention fee, but the air is cleared now. Further, a few reports also suggested Pant and DC might part ways ahead of the next season, and the southpaw might join Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the successor of MS Dhoni.

Pant’s current IPL salary is INR 16 crore, but the amount might surge, depending on the total purse allotted to the teams in the IPL 2025 mega auction. Apart from Pant, DC are looking to retain Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in the Indian department, while Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs in the overseas section, considering the rules will allow teams to keep as many as five players.

Rishabh Pant - an integral member of Delhi Capitals

While several reports suggested Rishabh Pant parting ways with Delhi Capitals, they always looked like mere speculations. Pant has been an integral member of DC since IPL 2016 and also led the team in the previous few editions.

Even when he suffered an unfortunate accident, DC owners remained a support system for Pant and did everything for him. The relations between Pant and owners have always been solid, and it is finally confirmed that the player will remain with the franchise in the upcoming seasons and will likely continue leading the unit as well.

Delhi Capitals didn’t have a fruitful previous cycle in the IPL, for they failed to qualify for playoffs on all three attempts. They will look to plan better and form a formidable unit to compete better in the upcoming seasons.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 mega auction will be held overseas at the end of November. The number of retentions allowed to each team will be announced soon.

