EXPLAINED: What's the back brace worn by Jasprit Bumrah

Modern-day technologies have been prevalent in cricket, with different equipment used by teams and players. During the first Test against Bangladesh, Jasprit Bumrah and several others wore a brace something on their backs.

There have been speculations about what type of device it is. These high-resolution units are provided by StatSports, which are worn in a baselayer vest, used for tracking and analysing different physical metrics and are useful in keeping players fit and in good trim.

They measure metrics like speed, distance, heart rate, velocity plotting and several others, helping management manage workload and plan injury rehabilitation programmes. Regular monitoring and analysis of the data ensure players are not injury-prone and are at the peak of their game.

“Cricket is the most popular sport in the South Asian subcontinent and termed as a religion in India. We are very happy to associate with one of the biggest brands in world cricket. We look forward to supporting India to further on-field success for many years to come,” stated STATSports Cofounder & COO Sean O’Connor.

India tighten their grip in the First Test against Bangladesh

Talking about the first Test match between India and Bangladesh, India are in a commanding position and look set to seal a victory. They have posted a 515-run target in the fourth innings and taken four wickets in the last dig.

In the fourth innings, the local boy Ravichandran Ashwin stepped up with the ball and took three wickets. Jasprit Bumrah got one wicket, thanks to a terrific catch by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slips.

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant scored marvellous tons to take to a massive score. While Gill remained unbeaten on 119, Pant got out after a fabulous century, scoring 109 runs.

The bad light has stopped play on Day 3, but India are in a terrific position and might seal the game tomorrow unless Bangladesh pull off something miraculous in a big chase tomorrow. If India win the contest, they will take an unassailable lead in the series, and even if they lose the second Test, they won’t lose the series.

