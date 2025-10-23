Delhi Capitals Star Named South Africa Captain For T20I Series Against Pakistan, Key Players Sidelined Due To Injury

South Africa will play three T20Is and three ODIs against Pakistan.

Two sides to a coin! Key players for South Africa, David Miller and Gerald Coetzee have been ruled out of the upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals star Donovan Ferreira has been entrusted with the responsibility of leadership in the shortest format.

David Miller was supposed to lead the side in the T20I series against Pakistan, which commences on October 28. However, the 36-year-old sustained a hamstring strain in the training session. Furthermore, the left-hander was taken for scans, which revealed a grade one tear. Miller would now be taken for rehabilitation, which confirms his non-participation from the white-ball series.

To add to that, Coetzee has been ruled out of both the T20I as well as the ODI series, due to a pectoral muscle injury. The speedster sustained the injury while bowling in the solitary T20I against Namibia a few days ago. After scans revealed the extent of the injury, the Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer started rehabilitation, and is being monitored by the medical team.

Opportunity For Delhi Capitals Star Donovan Ferreira

In the absence of Miller and Coetzee, batters Matthew Breetzke and Tony de Zorzi have been added to the T20I squad. To add to that, Ottneil Baartman, a promising speedster has been added to the ODI squad as a replacement for Gerald Coetzee.

All said and done, it would be a fantastic opportunity for Donovan Ferreira to lead the side. He has showcased consistent performances in the franchise-based leagues around the world. But he has featured in only nine matches in the shortest format for South Africa, scoring 131 runs.

However, what stands apart for the 27-year-old is his ability to strike the long ball. His strike-rate in the shortest format reads 177.02, which is massive in terms of the nature of the format. The Delhi Capitals star would love to look at this as an opportunity in order to excel in a leadership role.

South Africa T20I Squad against Pakistan: Donovan Ferreira (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa ODI Squad against Pakistan: Matthew Breetzke (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Bjorn Fortuin, George Linde, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sinethemba Qeshile, and Lizaad Williams.

South Africa Tour Of Pakistan

Match Date Venue 1st T20I October 28 Rawalpindi 2nd T20I October 31 Lahore 3rd T20I November 1 Lahore 1st ODI November 4 Faisalabad 2nd ODI November 6 Faisalabad 3rd ODI November 8 Faisalabad

