Discarded CSK, RCB Players Star in Tricky ODI Run-Chase to Push IPL 2026 Auction Chances

The duo went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

New Zealand registered a comprehensive victory over England, chasing down 224 with four wickets and 80 balls to spare, courtesy of fifties from former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell, who went unsold in the IPL 2025.

The win gave the Black Caps a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, but more importantly, it revived the IPL prospects of Mitchell and Bracewell, as both delivered strong performances ahead of the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell Rescue New Zealand During NZ vs ENG 1st ODI

Asked to bat first, Harry Brook single-handedly kept England in the hunt with a scintillating 135 off 101 balls, as the visitors posted a respectable 223-run total on the board. Despite Brook’s efforts, England’s innings folded for 223 in 35.3 overs, having been reduced to 33/5 following a sensational spell from Zakary Foulkes (4/41) and Jacob Duffy (3/35), who combined to take seven wickets between them.

New Zealand’s chase began on a disastrous note, with Brydon Carse delivering an inspiring opening burst, dismissing Will Young, Kane Williamson (on golden duck) on back-to-back balls. Rachin Ravindra and Tom Lathan soon followed, leaving the hosts tottering at 66/4 in the 12th over.

And that’s when Mitchell and Bracewell took control. The duo steadied the ship, focusing on strike rotation and punishing loose deliveries. The 92-run stand for the fifth wicket turned the game on its head and buried all the hopes of England’s comeback.

Bracewell scored a run-a-ball 51, laced with six fours, before being run out after a mix-up. Mitchell, dropped on 43 by Luke Wood, made the most of his reprieve and saw his team home with an unbeaten 78 off 94 balls, including seven fours and two towering sixes.

Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell Push Case for IPL 2026 Auction

For Daryl Mitchell, who was released by CSK after a disappointing IPL 2024 season, this effort serves as a reminder of his value, not just as a reliable middle-order batter, but also handy bowling option. His calmness under pressure and ability to take down pace and spin with equal authority make him a reasonable asset once again. Franchises such as Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, who are seeking dependable middle-order batters, may have an eye on the Kiwi star in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.

Meanwhile, Michael Bracewell, previously part of RCB, once again proved his mettle with the bat, steering the Black Caps chase while maintaining a healthy strike rate. His ability to bowl off-spin and bat anywhere in the top seven makes him a potential pick as a spin bowling all-rounder for multiple franchises including Kolkata Knight Riders (replacement for Moeen Ali) and CSK, and maybe RCB, who may look for options for Liam Livingstone.

