Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

He played six matches in the IPL 2023.

San Francisco Unicorns skipper Matthew Short has helped to qualify his team for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 playoffs with his brilliant all-round show against the Seattle Orcas. Previously, he represented the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

All matches (50) Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 Baroda Premier League, 2025 Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 ECS Finland, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Namibia Assam tour of Namibia, 2025 NAM – ASM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – DID 7/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 APS – ALW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 ALW – ASA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 DID – APS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara Baroda Premier League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 SRTS – RAMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 LSKT – SESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 AHWS – MUKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 MK-W 22/0 SSS-W 45/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 SRT-W 77/5 LSKT-W 3/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025 HD-W – AHW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – FCCG 66/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 KCCL – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 VTV – OCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 FCCG – GHM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 GHM – VTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kerava ECS Finland, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 YSS – THN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – LEX – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TGS – GUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MR – MB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR 144/10 SFU 176/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SOR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 IRSCC 111/10 CAO 112/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 BES – ALSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 PYXI – AVECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 RNB – YUC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Saint George Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025 WIA – SLEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 BMB – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – WTS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 NRK – DID – Fixtures Standings

MLC 2025 Heroics of Matthew Short Increases His IPL 2026 Auction Chances

The Australian all-rounder scored a quickfire 52 runs off 29 balls, at a fiery strike rate of 179.31, while opening the innings against the Seattle Orcas. He turned up for an even better performance with the ball in the second innings to take a three-for in his four-over quota. Short was the most economical bowler of the match as he conceded only 12 runs while scalping the wickets of David Warner, Kyle Mayers and Sujit Nayak.

MATT SHORT 🔥 What can this man NOT do ⁉️ pic.twitter.com/KrxZYeGIMn — Cognizant Major League Cricket (@MLCricket) June 26, 2025

Previously, he also notched up two blazing knocks in the latest two fixtures of the San Francisco Unicorns. Short scored an astonishing 61-run knock off just 29 balls against the Texas Super Kings, followed by his excellent 91 runs off 43 deliveries against the MI New York.

ALSO READ:

Notably, the Aussie all-rounder has played six matches for PBKS in the IPL so far. He scored 117 runs and bowled with an impressive economy of 6.25 but is yet to take a wicket in the tournament. His recent performances in the MLC 2025 may interest the franchises to acquire his services ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction.

San Francisco Unicorns vs Seattle Orcas

The Unicorns continued their winning streak in the MLC 2025 with their latest 32-run win over the Orcas. They had a solid start to the innings after being put into bat first in Dallas. Alongside Short, his fellow national player Jake Fraser-McGurk also played a brilliant supporting role with his brisk 21-ball-34. Eventually, a strong finish from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder, Romario Shepherd, who scored 56 runs off 31 balls, took the total to 176/8.

However, a strong bowling show from the Unicorns restricted Heinrich Klaasen and Co. from registering their first win of the season. Captain Short’s figures read as 3/12, while Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf took a clinical four-wicket haul, to bundle them out for 144 under 19 overs. This remarked the sixth successive victory of the MLC 2024 runners-up who are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.