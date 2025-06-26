Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

He played six matches in the IPL 2023.
San Francisco Unicorns skipper Matthew Short has helped to qualify his team for the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 playoffs with his brilliant all-round show against the Seattle Orcas. Previously, he represented the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.
–
–
–
7/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
22/0
45/4
77/5
3/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
66/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
144/10
176/8
San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
111/10
112/2
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen won by 8 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The Australian all-rounder scored a quickfire 52 runs off 29 balls, at a fiery strike rate of 179.31, while opening the innings against the Seattle Orcas. He turned up for an even better performance with the ball in the second innings to take a three-for in his four-over quota. Short was the most economical bowler of the match as he conceded only 12 runs while scalping the wickets of David Warner, Kyle Mayers and Sujit Nayak.
Previously, he also notched up two blazing knocks in the latest two fixtures of the San Francisco Unicorns. Short scored an astonishing 61-run knock off just 29 balls against the Texas Super Kings, followed by his excellent 91 runs off 43 deliveries against the MI New York.
ALSO READ:
Notably, the Aussie all-rounder has played six matches for PBKS in the IPL so far. He scored 117 runs and bowled with an impressive economy of 6.25 but is yet to take a wicket in the tournament. His recent performances in the MLC 2025 may interest the franchises to acquire his services ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction.
The Unicorns continued their winning streak in the MLC 2025 with their latest 32-run win over the Orcas. They had a solid start to the innings after being put into bat first in Dallas. Alongside Short, his fellow national player Jake Fraser-McGurk also played a brilliant supporting role with his brisk 21-ball-34. Eventually, a strong finish from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder, Romario Shepherd, who scored 56 runs off 31 balls, took the total to 176/8.
However, a strong bowling show from the Unicorns restricted Heinrich Klaasen and Co. from registering their first win of the season. Captain Short’s figures read as 3/12, while Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf took a clinical four-wicket haul, to bundle them out for 144 under 19 overs. This remarked the sixth successive victory of the MLC 2024 runners-up who are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.