Ambati Rayudu Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 28, 2025

‘Doesnt Serve Game Well’ – Former CSK Teammate Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He shared that for new players, this atmosphere can be overwhelming.

Ambati Rayudu Criticises Fans for Obsession Over MS Dhoni

Ambati Rayudu pointed out that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans seem more focused on MS Dhoni than the team itself. He mentioned that while the Chennai crowd is known for its deep understanding of the game, their passion often revolves around Dhoni. Whenever CSK is batting at Chepauk, fans eagerly wait for Dhoni to come out, and each fallen wicket only adds to their excitement.

CSK Fans Prioritizing Dhoni Over the Team

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Rayudu shared that for new players, this atmosphere can be overwhelming. The crowd’s energy is incredible, but over time, it becomes clear that many fans support Dhoni first and CSK second. He said this is expected, as Dhoni has been the face of the team for years and has led CSK with great success. Rayudu acknowledged that Dhoni has earned his legendary status, and the fans’ admiration for him is understandable.

“It is quite daunting if you’re a newcomer,” Rayudu ESPNcricinfo. “It’s quite loud. The support is phenomenal. But, as you go on and play, then you realise they are MS Dhoni fans before they are CSK fans. It is quite evident, and rightly so, because that’s the way the team has been set up and built over the years. He’s rightly named Thala [leader] and he has been calling the shots in CSK, and it’s come to a stage where people are madly in awe and in love of what he’s done for CSK.

ALSO READ:

How Dhoni’s Popularity Affects Other Players

Ambati Rayudu highlighted that this has been an ongoing issue for several years, with multiple players experiencing it, even if they haven’t spoken about it publicly. He explained that while everyone in the team, including himself, deeply respects and admires MS Dhoni, the crowd’s extreme focus on him sometimes affects other players.

Rayudu pointed out that when a CSK batter walks out to bat, instead of cheering for them, sections of the crowd start looking forward to when they will get out so that Dhoni can come in. Some fans even openly shout for the current batter to get dismissed just so they can see Dhoni bat. This puts extra pressure on the players, who are already working hard to perform for the team.

“It’s been happening for quite a few years now, and quite a few players have felt it over the years, you know, if not come out openly and said something about it, but internally, a lot of people used to feel that the crowd… even though we also love MS Dhoni, and they also love MS Dhoni and we want to see him bat, but sometimes when you, as an individual, are going out to bat they are shouting from the crowd to… literally asking you to get out. Or they are anticipating or expecting you to get out,” Rayudu added.

Every Player Deserves Support

He expressed that this kind of behavior is unusual and not beneficial for the game. Each player in the team is putting their best foot forward, working to prepare and contribute to the team’s success. Many have made sacrifices to get to this level, and it is demoralizing when their own fans don’t support them. Rayudu feels that although the affection for Dhoni can be understood, these sorts of reactions from the crowd can be avoided because they can affect the morale and confidence of the other players.

“So it is quite strange, and I don’t think it actually serves the game well to be very honest. All the [other] players are giving their best for the team as well. They are also preparing and doing really well for the franchise, and they have put in a lot of sacrifice to be where they are. When things like that happen from their own crowd, it is, I feel, maybe it can be avoided,” he added.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

