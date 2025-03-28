News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Mukesh Kumar injured T Natarajan to play in IPL 2015 DC vs SRH
news
Last updated: March 28, 2025

Delhi Capitals Pacer Twists Ankle, Doubtful For SRH Clash; Former SRH Pacer Set to Return

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

DC will be full of confidence having beaten LSG in their first match of IPL 2025

Mukesh Kumar injured T Natarajan to play in IPL 2015 DC vs SRH

Delhi Capitals are most likely to be without the services of key pacer Mukesh Kumar who had twisted his ankle during their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the week.

According to reports, DC are set to hand a team debut to pacer T Natarajan in their upcoming match against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Natarajan was bought by DC in the November auction for INR 10.75 crore, has not played domestic cricket for the last few years. However, he was excellent for SRH in IPL 2024 by claiming 19 wickets from 14 matches as they reached the final.

Mukesh Kumar Unlikely To Play vs SRH

Mukesh had twisted his left ankle while fielding in the LSG match. In the 15th over, fielding at square leg, managed to stop a shot from Nicholas Pooran. In the process, the Bengal pacer twisted his left ankle awkwardly.

Mukesh managed to throw the ball back to the wicket keeper but he looked in pain and had to leave the field. He had bowled only two overs in the game and didn’t return to bowl again.

ALSO READ:

Eventually, he was substituted by Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma who won the game for DC against all odds.

Mukesh’s quote of four overs was completed by captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs.

T Natarajan’s Consistency In IPL

Natarajan might not have been playing in big tournaments in the build up to the IPL, but the left-armer has always been a consistent performer once the tournament begins. In the past three seasons, the Tamil Nadu pacer claimed 18, 10 and 19 wickets while playing for SRH.

His ability to hurl yorkers at different lines gives him the edge in death overs. If Mukesh is out for a significant portion of the season, its likely Natarajan will be an obvious pick and the likely Impact Player substitution within the team.

DC will be full of confidence going into the clash against SRH after clinching victory against LSG from the jaws of defeat. SRH, meanwhile, had lost to LSG by five wickets in a one-sided manner soon after their dominant victory against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025
Mukesh Kumar
Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan

Related posts

Discarded England Jonny Bairstow Star Keen To Play India Test Series, Vows to Make Strong Return

Discarded England Star Keen To Play India Test Series, Vows to Make Strong Return

His 100th and last Test appearance for England was against India in March 2024.
8:29 pm
Disha Asrani
lord shardul thakur srh vs lsg ipl 2025 lord thakur

‘Strike Bowler Lord Shardul’ – LSG Fans Ecstatic as Shardul Thakur Shuts Up SRH in Hyderabad with Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan wickets

He dented SRH's hopes of a 300+ score.
9:18 pm
CX Staff Writer
manimaran siddharth srh vs lsg ipl 2025 sunrisers hyderabad playing xi

Why is Manimaran Siddharth Not in Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI for SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash?

He is mentioned as an impact player sub.
9:12 pm
CX Staff Writer
CSK-Captain-Ruturaj-Gaikwad-Opens-Up-on-His-First-Reaction-to-RCB-Making-Rajat-Patidar-the-Skipper-for-IPL-2025

CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Opens Up on His First Reaction to RCB Making Rajat Patidar the Skipper for IPL 2025

RCB defeated CSK in an away game just once in 2008.
6:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Zimbabwe cricket team T20I tri series

T20I Tri-Series Locked in Zimbabwe: Two Prominent Full-Member Sides Join Hosts in July

The T20I tri-series will give an opportunity for the teams to prepare for the upcoming 2026 T20 World Cup held in India and Sri Lanka.
6:21 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat-Kohli-Rohit-Sharma-To-Be-Demoted-in-BCCI-Central-Contracts-3-New-Entries-Including-Former-SRH-Teammates-Confirmed

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Be Demoted in BCCI Central Contracts? 3 New Entries, Including Former SRH Teammates, Confirmed

They retired from T20Is in June 2024.
5:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.