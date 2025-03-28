Delhi Capitals Pacer Twists Ankle, Doubtful For SRH Clash; Former SRH Pacer Set to Return

DC will be full of confidence having beaten LSG in their first match of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals are most likely to be without the services of key pacer Mukesh Kumar who had twisted his ankle during their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants earlier in the week.

According to reports, DC are set to hand a team debut to pacer T Natarajan in their upcoming match against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday.

Natarajan was bought by DC in the November auction for INR 10.75 crore, has not played domestic cricket for the last few years. However, he was excellent for SRH in IPL 2024 by claiming 19 wickets from 14 matches as they reached the final.

Mukesh Kumar Unlikely To Play vs SRH

Mukesh had twisted his left ankle while fielding in the LSG match. In the 15th over, fielding at square leg, managed to stop a shot from Nicholas Pooran. In the process, the Bengal pacer twisted his left ankle awkwardly.

Mukesh managed to throw the ball back to the wicket keeper but he looked in pain and had to leave the field. He had bowled only two overs in the game and didn’t return to bowl again.

Eventually, he was substituted by Impact Player Ashutosh Sharma who won the game for DC against all odds.

Mukesh’s quote of four overs was completed by captain Axar Patel and Tristan Stubbs.

T Natarajan’s Consistency In IPL

Natarajan might not have been playing in big tournaments in the build up to the IPL, but the left-armer has always been a consistent performer once the tournament begins. In the past three seasons, the Tamil Nadu pacer claimed 18, 10 and 19 wickets while playing for SRH.

His ability to hurl yorkers at different lines gives him the edge in death overs. If Mukesh is out for a significant portion of the season, its likely Natarajan will be an obvious pick and the likely Impact Player substitution within the team.

DC will be full of confidence going into the clash against SRH after clinching victory against LSG from the jaws of defeat. SRH, meanwhile, had lost to LSG by five wickets in a one-sided manner soon after their dominant victory against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener.

