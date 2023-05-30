'I hope my best friend is watching' - Dwayne Bravo takes a dig at Kieron Pollard after CSK lifts 5th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 5 wickets to clinch their fifth title of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

On Tuesday night, Dwayne Bravo again did the same, reminding Kieron Pollard, who is now a batting coach with Mumbai Indians (MI), about one more victory in a T20 final.

It was an emotional moment for all the CSK players and fans, who waited patiently for over 48 hours for the match to get to its poetic end. It required a complete team effort from Chennai Super Kings to chase a mammoth total of 171 in the 15 overs.

It was also Dwayne Bravo’s first IPL trophy as a coach, but overall he has won 15 titles in the T20 format. His competition is always with his best mate Kieron Pollard, who is also known as a serial winner in the T20 format.

Dwayne Bravo takes a dig at Kieron Pollard after the match

While Dwayne Bravo retired from the Indian Premier League before this season, he was roped in as a bowling coach by the Chennai Super Kings team. He has a vast amount of experience in bowling the tough overs, and Bravo was really good in his new role, as he was always with the young bowlers this season.

After winning the trophy, Dwayne Bravo was called for an interview by the broadcasters, where he spoke about his emotions and everything. However, Bravo didn’t miss on taking a jibe at his favourite mate Kieron Pollard.

“I hope my best friend Kieron Pollard is watching. He has some catching up to do,” stated Dwayne Bravo in a cheeky manner.

It was Dwayne Bravo’s fifth trophy in the IPL - four as a player and one as a coach. Kieron Pollard has also won five IPL titles - all as a player.

Both might be at their last stage of playing days, but with both of them joining the franchises as a coach, expect this banter to keep going even in the coming times.

