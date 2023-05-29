'From Alwarpet CC to……' - Ravichandran Ashwin credits GT for identifying this talent

Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on the Gujarat Titans' young sensation, who took the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by storm on the night of the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The talented batter always had the talent and played several quality knocks in the tournament, but he saved his best for a big game against a champion team.

The concerned player is none other than the hero of the Gujarat Titans (GT), Sai Sudharsan, who played a blinder at Ahmedabad in the first innings. It was Sai’s best knock of his IPL career, as he helped Gujarat Titans reach a massive total of 214/4 in their 20 overs.

Sai Sudharsan didn’t have a rapid start to the innings, as he was cautious in the initial phase of his innings against the spinners. However, once he unleashed his beast mode, there was no stopping for the young man.

He belted the CSK bowlers all over the park, including the star death bowler specialist Matheesha Pathirana. Sai gave a glimpse of his power hitting and showed his range, particularly against the fast bowlers.

Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on Sai Sudharsan

Ravichandran Ashwin must know Sai Sudharsan quite well since both play for the same domestic team - Tamil Nadu. After a breathtaking knock by the talented batter, Ravichandran took to his Twitter account to lavish praise on Sai Sudharsan.

Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next?

"Sai Sudarshan from Alwarpet cc to Jolly Rovers cc to Tamil Nadu cricket team took 3 years. Where next? Well done GT on picking him at base price. Proper player” tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

While the talent of Sai Sudharsan was never in question, there were some doubts over his power game, as his previous knocks indicated that Sai might need to work on this aspect of his game. To his credit, Sai kept improving with each game, and his best came at the perfect time.

Sai Sudharsan ended up with a score of 96 runs off 47 balls at a strike rate of 204.26, including eight fours and six maximums. It was a knock of the highest order, filled with elegant shots.

