Watch: MS Dhoni's lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill in the IPL 2023 final

MS Dhoni effected a lightning-quick stumping in the seventh over to scalp a prize wicket of Shubman Gill, who had just started to unleash his beast mode.

It was a sensational effort from MS Dhoni, who again showed that despite being 41, he has the fastest hands with gloves in India.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and opted to field first on a track that was under the covers for a long time. However, things didn’t go according to plans, as Deepak Chahar dropped the catch of Shubman Gill in what was just the second over of the game.

Moreover, CSK were sloppy in the powerplay on the field, as the likes of Devon Conway also erred while fielding. As a result, Gujarat Titans were off to a brisk start, and they raced away to 62 runs without losing any wickets.

Shubman Gill had seen a few balls and started to hit the boundaries, which is not a good sign for the opponent teams. This year, Shubman has been in fantastic form, and the groups who dropped him earlier had praised a costly price.

MS Dhoni with a quick stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill

Chennai Super Kings were in deep trouble, as Shubman Gill had started looking ominous at his favourite ground Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It’s never easy to dismiss a well-set Gill, but MS Dhoni produced a magic moment behind the sticks just at the right time.

Ravindra Jadeja bowled a flatter-trajectory length ball on the off-stump line to Shubman Gill on a track with some grip and turn available for the slow bowlers. Gill leaned forward to play a drive, but the ball turned sharply to get past the outside edge of Gill’s blade.



While playing the drive, Shubman Gill’s feet dragged out of the crease, and MS Dhoni, who has the fastest hands in world cricket, made sure to stump Gill before the batter could take himself back. It was really quick work by the CSK skipper, who again showed his brilliance with the gloves.

MS Dhoni is 41 at the moment, but his wicketkeeping speed is quick like ever. Apart from MS Dhoni, no one might have managed to stump Shubman Gill.

