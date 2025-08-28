England Youngster Shines With All-Round Display in the Hundred 2025, Set To Attract Attention in IPL 2026 Auction

In The Hundred 2025, the young all-rounder has contributed 189 runs in eight games and also taken 10 wickets.
England youngster Rehan Ahmed shines with all-round display in the Hundred 2025 representing the Trent Rockets against the Birmingham Phoenix at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
In the match, Trent Rockets batted first and restricted Birmingham Phoenix to 111/9 in 100 balls. For the Rockets, Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets. He dismissed Will Smeed, Jacob Bethell and Benny Howell. During his spell of 20 balls, he gave away only 15 runs with an economy of 0.75. His first two wickets, Smeed and Bethell, came in his opening set, while the third wicket of Howell came in his final set.
Along with him, Ben Sanderson and George Linde claimed two wickets each, while Lockie Ferguson and Joe Root picked up one wicket each.
During the second innings, Trent Rockets chased down the target in a very close finish, winning the match with one ball to spare and three wickets in hand. With the bat, Rehan Ahmed made the biggest impact as the top scorer, hitting 37 runs off 23 balls with five boundaries and one six at a strike rate of 160.87.
He came in to bat at No.3 after Tom Banton was dismissed for just one run. Rehan then built an important 64-run partnership with Joe Root. Although Rehan got out later, his innings had already put the Rockets ahead in the game. After that, short contributions from Marcus Stoinis (12), Saim Hain (11), and Ben Cox (17*), were enough to help the team chase down the target.
Rehan Ahmed is shaping up as a strong contender for the IPL 2026 auction. In The Hundred 2025, the young all-rounder has contributed 189 runs in eight games and also taken 10 wickets.
Before this, Rehan did well in the T20 Blast, scoring 300 runs in nine matches and taking eight wickets in six innings. He made 760 runs and took 23 wickets in the County Championship Division Two.
Now in The Hundred, he is performing strongly with both bat and ball, which makes him a player to watch. If he continues this form, he could surely attract bids from IPL teams in the auction.