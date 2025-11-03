‘Even the Boss…’ – Nicholas Pooran Opens Up On Team Environment At LSG

He made 500+ runs in IPL 2025.

Among the many Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have often appeared as a tense camp with their boss engaging in expressive, animated discussions with the captains. Recently, West Indies player Nicholas Pooran has shed light on the same.

Nicholas Pooran on LSG Team Environment

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is around the corner. And Pooran’s statement sounds reassuring for LSG fans just in time.

“I feel like the environment is so controlled and so safe. Even Vinay [Vinay Chopra, Director] is so easy to deal with as well. I felt everyone would have a different opinion. Even the boss [Sanjiv Goenka] as well. He makes the environment so calm for us. It’s easy for me to go out and express myself and get the best out of myself.”

During the IPL 2024, Goenka was seen in multiple heated reactions with the former captain, KL Rahul. A similar situation was seen with the latest captain, Rishabh Pant, during IPL 2025, especially after his streak of low scores leading to close defeats.

ALSO READ:

Nicholas Pooran’s Personal Journey With LSG

Only a few days after the IPL 2025 final, he announced his retirement from international cricket to focus on lucrative deals in T20 leagues. Barring the Indian competition, the West Indies player has participated in at least 10 other leagues across the globe.

The wicketkeeper-batter has enjoyed his time with the Lucknow franchise. After previously playing three seasons with the Punjab Kings and one with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pooran has been part of LSG since 2023.

The latest season, in 2025, was Pooran’s best in terms of contribution with the willow. In 14 matches, he made 524 runs at a whopping strike rate of 196. It was his first 500+ runs season, with five half-centuries. His red-hot form included a 21-ball 50 too, and he was in the race for the Orange Cap.

50 in just 21 balls 👑



Just another day for Nicholas Pooran ☠️#KKRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/89NvhuoiNm — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) April 8, 2025

But his 2025 brilliance was possible because LSG’s bid for the power-hitter in the mega auction last year. In his previous stints, Pooran amassed 358 runs in 2023 and 499 runs in 2024 (best in terms of average of 62.37).

“I feel like sometimes you get what you deserve as well. In all fairness, I did have two brilliant years for LSG [before the mega auction]. They trusted me. They believed in my skill set. They picked me. The initial year, they went all out to try to get me as well. I’m just happy that I could go there in the IPL and perform for them. Prove to them that they made the right decision. Even play with such a price tag as well.”

Amid the LSG trade news, the retention of Nicholas Pooran almost looks certain. The 30-year-old will look to play another banger season.

In his most recent competition, the Trinbago Knight Riders captain took his team to their fifth title in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025. He was the second-highest run-getter with 426 runs in 13 outings, striking at over 133 and stitching four half-centuries too. His purple patch is great news for the LSG fans.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.