'Everyone takes time' - ex India star's word of advice to Arjun Tendulkar

While Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been the limelight success stories of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), another name that garnered burning attention is Arjun Tendulkar. Social media erupted with excitement when it was confirmed that Tendulkar Jr. would finally make his debut in the IPL. However, Arjun's vulnerabilities were exposed when he struggled against the last-wicket pair of Punjab Kings, despite his impressive display of defending 20 runs in the final over against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Apart from the unfortunate 31-run over, Arjun has not been given the opportunity to complete his full quota of overs this season. This situation seemingly highlights a lack of confidence from Rohit Sharma towards him.

Harbhajan, who is an expert with Star Sports told Hindustan Times said, "He still needs to get better at his skills. Of course, everyone takes time. Even a player with 50 matches is not guaranteed to become a solid player. With every game he will learn a lot. Of course, it's good to see him on the ground bowling the way he bowled. We all saw that one expensive 31-run over – even the big players have gotten smashed for runs – but the good thing is that he will learn."

Harbhajan opines it's time to include Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the national squad

Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal have emerged as standout performers in IPL 2023. Despite their different roles as opener and finisher, both batsmen share a remarkably similar approach. Their exceptional batting displays have set them apart from their peers, particularly Shivam Dube, who has been a formidable force in the inconsistent batting lineup of the Chennai Super Kings. Notbly, with 407 runs scored at a strike-rate of 143, Rinku has produced astonishing numbers, especially for a No. 6 T20 batter.

Given their outstanding form, Harbhajan believes it is the perfect time to provide these young talents with a taste of what it means to be among the elite of Indian cricket.

