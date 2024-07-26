He has previously been associated with England's white-ball setup as a consultant.

In a recent development coming in, a former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star is set to become the England cricket team's new white-ball coach.

The Three Lions failed to defend their T20 World Cup crown last month after facing an exit in the knockout stages to India.

Not only that, but they also failed in their title defence during last year's ODI World Cup after failing to progress beyond the group stages. The Jos Buttler-led side ended up finishing their campaign at a disappointing 7th spot in the 10-team competition, managing just 3 wins from 9 games.

After disappointing performances in two recent World Cups, the ECB is said to be considering changes in leadership for the white-ball format.

Reports suggest that both head coach Matthew Mott and captain Jos Buttler could be at risk of losing their positions.

Former CSK player set to be made England white-ball head coach

Andrew Flintoff, who played for CSK during the initial years of the league, is the leading candidate to succeed Mott as England's head coach.

As reported by inews.co.uk, Rob Key, England's director of cricket, had initially hoped that World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan would take over. However, Morgan has recently withdrawn his interest, making Flintoff the top contender for the role.

Key is scheduled to meet with both Buttler and Mott later this week before making a final decision. The report also mentions that Mott has come to terms with the likelihood of losing his position midway through his four-year contract. With Mott's departure almost certain, Flintoff is expected to step in soon.

Though Flintoff lacks international coaching experience, he has previously worked as a consultant for England’s white-ball teams. Currently, he is coaching the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

