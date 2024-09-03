Former KKR Player and Coach Named England's White-ball Coach

He will take charge of the white-ball teams in January 2025.

In a recent development coming in, a former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player and coach has been named the new white-ball coach of the England cricket team.

The Three Lions had recently parted ways with their previous white-ball coach Matthew Mott following their T20 World Cup 2024 semis ouster against India earlier this year in June.

In May 2022, Mott assumed the coaching role but his tenure was cut short halfway through his four-year contract. Although England secured the T20 World Cup title in 2022 under his guidance, their performances in other ICC tournaments were disappointing.

A particularly low point came during the ODI World Cup in India last year, where England finished seventh out of 10 teams, and at one stage, their qualification for the Champions Trophy was in jeopardy.

Brendon McCullum named England's white-ball coach

Now, England have handed over the coaching reins of their men's white-ball team to Brendon McCullum, adding to his already existing role as head coach of the Test side.

McCullum, who played for KKR from 2008-2010 and 2012-2013 and also served as a coach for the franchise, had his Egnland contract extended until the end of 2027.

He is set to lead the white-ball teams starting in January 2025, beginning with England's tour of India, which will be quickly followed by the ICC Champions Trophy.

In the interim, assistant coach Marcus Trescothick will take over responsibilities as the white-ball coach for the upcoming home series against Australia later this month and the West Indies tour in October-November.

Notably, Mccullum's hiring also marks a move away from the split-coaching approach that Rob Key, the Managing Director of England men's cricket, brought back in 2022 after an eight-year break.

