Former India wicketkeeper added to India's Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee

A notable change has been made to India’s selection committee, with a former wicketkeeper batter becoming the latest entrant in the selection team. Ajay Ratra, a veteran with a fine record, is the newest member of the Men’s Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar.

He will replace Salil Ankola on the committee. BCCI issued a statement, confirming the development of Ratra’s inclusion in the team, where he will work with other members on board.

“The Cricket Advisory Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Mr Ajay Ratra as the newest member of the Men's Selection Committee headed by Mr Ajit Agarkar. Mr Ratra will replace Mr Salil Ankola in the Committee. Ratra, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batter, brings with him a wealth of experience and an impressive track record in both domestic and international cricket.”

Ratra has previously played for India in six Test matches and 12 ODIs, including a Test century in 2002 against the West Indies. While he didn’t get ample opportunities at the international level, the 42-year-old was a consistent batter for Haryana, his domestic side, scoring 4029 runs at an average of 30.29, including 17 fifties and eight centuries, in 99 First Class games overall.

Ajay Ratra to represent North Zone in the selection committee

Ajay Ratra has vast experience coaching different state sides and will be a quality addition to the setup. He has previously served as the Head Coach of Assam, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh and did reasonably well in that role.

Further, Ratra was also with the Indian team as a coaching staff member during the South Africa series away from home in 2023. With Ajit Agarkar representing the West Zone, Ankola’s exit was imminent, given he also came from the same zone, and the BCCI has preferred having one selector from each zone.

Ajit had replaced Chetan Sharma as chief selector, who represented North Zone. Hence, this zone remained vacant until the announcement of Ajay Ratra.

Ratra represents North Zone and completes the committee. The committee now comprises Ajit Agarkar (West Zone), Ajay Ratra (North Zone), S Sharath (South Zone), Subroto Banerjee (East Zone), and Shiv Sundar Das (Central Zone).

