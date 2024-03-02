Former Mumbai Indians all-rounder appointed as SRH bowling coach

He will now replace former South African pacer Dale Steyn for IPL 2024.

After news broke out earlier today that former Proteas quick Dale Steyn has stepped down as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, the franchise has now named a former Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder to fill in the role.

Ex-New Zealand and MI allrounder James Franklin will replace Dale Steyn as the bowling coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the new edition.

Steyn, who was appointed in the role by Sunrisers in 2022, had to pull out for personal reasons. However, he is expected to pick up from where he left off in the next season, subject to all the necessary arrangements and requirements.

His impact on the team was profound, particularly in the development of speedster Umran Malik, who went from being a rookie pacer to an international bowler. Umran's progress was so impressive that he recently earned a fast bowler contract from the BCCI.

SRH boasts of a strong bowling attack for IPL 2024

Franklin will get an extremely talented crop of bowlers in the SRH camp.

The Sunrisers team boasts a formidable lineup of fast bowlers, featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Pat Cummins, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jaydev Unadkat and the promising uncapped Indian talent, Akash Singh. Adding depth to their bowling arsenal are spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Washington Sundar, and Shahbaz Ahmed.

Ahead of the IPL 2023 season, SRH let go of Kane Williamson, who led the team after David Warner's release in 2021. In the Kiwi's absence, it was Aiden Markram who led the side last year.

However, there were some glimpses of an alleged fallout between the Proteas and the SRH management and it is expected that a new player will skipper the side in IPL 2024.

