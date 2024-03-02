WATCH: Latest Rajasthan Royals recruit sizzles in Ranji Trophy with 4-wicket haul

In his 15-over spell, he took 4 wickets and conceded just 49 runs.

A latest Rajasthan Royals (RR) recruit is wreaking havoc in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 with his fiery bowling display. Playing for Madhya Pradesh in the semifinal clash against Vidarbha, the speedster picked up 4 wickets to bundle out the opposition for a trivial score of 170.

Avesh Khan, who joined the Rajasthan Royals after a direct trade with Lucknow Super Giants for Devdutt Padikkal, will definitely make the franchise happy with his performance with IPL 2024 lined up next.

In his 15-over spell, he took 4 wickets and conceded just 49 runs. In reply, after the end of play on day 1, MP was 20/1. Avesh made early inroads by cleaning up opener Dhruv Shorey for a 12-ball 13 in the seventh over. In the 8th over, he dismissed Aman Mokhande before making a double strike in the 46th over to get the better of Akshay Wakhare and Yash Thakur.

Avesh Khan is on fire 🔥



He removes Akshay Wakhare and Yash Thakur in the same over. He's already picked up four wickets so far to reduce Vidarbha to 137/8.@IDFCFIRSTBank | #VIDvMP | #RanjiTrophy | #SF1



Follow the match▶️ https://t.co/2Yp4Orqs34 pic.twitter.com/YbytHw6iq2 — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 2, 2024

In the last Ranji Trophy season, he emerged as Madhya Pradesh's leading wicket-take with 38 dismissals across eight matches.

Avesh Khan will add firepower to a star-studded pace lineup in Rajasthan Royals

The 26-year-old seamer will be an effective option for the Royals during the death overs. Ever since his debut in IPL 2017, Avesh has accumulated 55 wickets from 47 matches at an impressive strike rate of 18.29. Notably, he claimed the second-highest number of wickets in the 2021 season - 24 wickets in 16 matches. In the IPL 2022 season, he showcased his prowess by finishing as the leading wicket-taker for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), securing a total of 18 dismissals.

The signing of Avesh Khan will further strengthen the Royals' pace bowling department, joining alongside the likes of Trent Boult, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Nandre Burger

