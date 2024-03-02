Last-minute blow for SRH, Proteas star steps down as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2024

Reportedly he is said to have informed the franchise management about his unavailability this year.

In a recent development coming in from the Sunrisers Hyderabad camp (SRH) ahead of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), the franchise has been dealt a major blow in their penultimate preparations with their bowling coach stepping down.

With less than a month left to go for IPL 2024, former Proteas quick Dale Steyn has requested from the franchise for a break from this year's IPL duties. According to a Crcibuzz report, Steyn is said to have informed the franchise management about his unavailability this year.

However, he is expected to pick up from where he left off in the next season, subject to all necessary arrangements and requirements.

ALSO READ: Lucknow Super Giants appoint legendary Proteas all-rounder as assistant coach for IPL 2024

Steyn has played a significant role at SRH

With Steyn out, the onus of recruiting a new bowling coach for the team now falls on head coach Daniel Vettori, who is believed to have been on the lookout for a suitable candidate. However, the former Kiwi skipper did not respond to any inquiries surrounding this matter while Dale Steyn was also unavailable for comments.

If reports are to be believed, the franchise has also initiated the search for a new bowling coach, with an official announcement expected soon.

During his playing career, Steyn has plied his trade in both Deccan Chargers (now defunct) and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He also had a short stint with the Royal Challengers Bangalore but returned to Hyderabad as a bowling coach in 2022.

His impact on the team was profound, particularly in the development of speedster Umran Malik, who went from being a rookie pacer to an international bowler. Umran's progress was so impressive that he recently earned a fast bowler contract from the BCCI.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.