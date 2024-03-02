Lucknow Super Giants appoint legendary Proteas all-rounder as assistant coach for IPL 2024

LSG has revamped its leadership for IPL 2024 in an attempt to go one step further and lift their maiden title.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise, in a bid to strengthen their chances of winning their maiden title has now roped in a former Proteas all-rounder as assistant coach for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. He now joins the backroom staff that will be helmed by head coach and former Aussie opener Justin Langer.

Notably, the South African comes with previous IPL coaching experience, having been part of the coaching staff at Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Lance Klusener is also the head coach at LSG's SA20 team, Durban Super Giants who made it to the final in the recently-concluded season.

Klusener has previously served as head coach for various teams in different cricket leagues. In 2023, he led the Guyana Amazon Warriors to their first CPL title. He also coached the Rajshahi Kings in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

On the international stage, Klusener has coached Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and South Africa in various roles.

LSG has revamped its leadership for IPL 2024

Since their inception in the IPL in 2022, LSG delivered consistent performances and qualified for the playoffs in both seasons played so far but failed to make it to the final. LSG has now had a revamp of its leadership in an attempt to go one step further and lift the coveted title.

ALSO READ: "1-2 season aur khelega": MS Dhoni's childhood friend drops big hint on CSK skipper's future

After roping in Justin Langer at the helm replacing Andy Flower, the franchise also named West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran as the deputy to skipper KL Rahul for the new season.

Telegram Group Join Now

LSG will be banking on their new leadership to claim their maiden IPL trophy as they kick off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.