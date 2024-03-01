"1-2 season aur khelega": MS Dhoni's childhood friend drops big hint on CSK skipper's future

With another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) around the corner, speculations have once again sparked off regarding MS Dhoni's retirement date. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper played with a knee injury last season but vowed to come back if he is fit. Lo and behold, MS Dhoni's rehabilitation has gone positively and he will once again be seen marshalling the Yellow Army as they aim for a record sixth title.

Echoing on the same lines, MS Dhoni's close friend has now shed light on his tentative retirement date which will definitely make MSD and CSK fans extremely happy.

In an exclusive interview with OneCricket, Paramjit Singh, the childhood friend of MS Dhoni has revealed that CSK skipper might play or or two seasons more and the 2024 edition will not be his last IPL.

MS Dhoni's childhood friend drops hint on MS Dhoni's future

Paramjit Singh was questioned about Dhoni's IPL future and whether the upcoming 2024 season would be his final one. In response, Paramjit expressed his belief that Dhoni is unlikely to retire from IPL after this season, given his excellent fitness level and even suggested that he could continue playing for one or two more seasons.

"Mujhe nahi lagta yeh last season hoga. Dhoni abhi bhi fit hain. 1-2 season aur khelega [I don't think this is going to be his last season. He (Dhoni) is still very fit and I think he will play 1-2 seasons more]."

The CSK management, which made some interesting buys in the IPL 2024 auction in a bid to build a formidable squad for IPL 2024 will once again look forward to Dhoni for a record sixth title.

While speculation about Dhoni's future lingers, it remains to be seen what the 'Thala' decides at the end of the season.

