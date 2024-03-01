KKR's star foreign duo slam whirlwind fifties in PSL 9 ahead of IPL 2024

The pair is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be hoping to turn around their fortunes from the past couple of seasons in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). In a positive news for the franchise, two of their foreign recruits are looking in sublime form ahead of the IPL 2024.

Currently plying their trade for the Quetta Gladiators franchise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL9), West Indies big-hitter Sherfane Rutherford and English batter Jason Roy played some whirlwind knocks during a match against the Karachi Kings last night (February 29).

Chasing 166 for win, opener Jason Roy slammed a quickfire 31-ball 52 to give Quetta a solid start. However, after Roy's dismissal, Quetta stumbled to 89 for 5 in the 12th over before Sherfane Rutherford stunned everyone with an unbeaten fifty and sealed a final over win for Quetta.

Jason Roy to have a new opening partner at KKR

Interestingly, the KKR franchise has hinted that Jason Roy might have a new opening partner in IPL 2024. Sparking a debate across social media, KKR posted a graphic of Jason Roy and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat on their social media with the caption, "When aggression meets composure - we can’t 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 calm about this partnership in purple & gold!"

Fans were quick to presume that KKR might feature the duo at the top of the batting order in the new edition. This would be an interesting call, given KKR already has Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the ranks. Gurbaz opened for KKR in most matches in IPL 2023 and looked comfortable batting in the position.

However, playing Bharat at the top will open up KKR's combinations with the availability of one more foreigner in the ranks. It remains to be seen how the KKR management decides to go ahead when the season begins.

