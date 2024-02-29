'KS Bharat to open?" - KKR's social media post sparks debate about IPL 2024 opening combination

KKR hints at featuring a new duo at the top of the batting order in IPL 2024.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is just around the corner and fans are waiting with baited breaths to watch the action go down. Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will look to turn around their fortunes from the last few seasons and aim to win the coveted title for a third time.

However, recently, a social media post made by the franchise is gaining quick traction and has also sparked a debate on the internet. The post shows KS Bharat and Jason Roy with the caption, "When aggression meets composure - we can’t 𝐤𝐞𝐞𝐩 calm about this partnership in purple & gold!"

Fans were quick to presume that KKR might feature the duo at the top of the batting order in the new edition. This would be an interesting call, given KKR already has Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz in the ranks. Gurbaz opened for KKR in most matches in IPL 2023 and looked comfortable batting in the position.

KKR's social media post sparks debate

On the other hand, KS Bharat has not been enjoying the best of form. He was recently dropped in the ongoing IND vs ENG Test series following an unimpressive performance.

The right-handed batter was part of the Gujarat Titans last year but didn't play even one match despite being an INR 1.2 crore signing. He has 199 runs from 10 IPL matches at an average of 28.43 and a strike rate of 122.09. In 2021, he scored a magnificent 78* (52) for RCB which included a last-ball match-winning six.

However, playing Bharat at the top will open up KKR's combinations with the availability of one more foreigner in the ranks. It remains to be seen how the KKR management decides to go ahead when the season begins.

