Lucknow Supergiants name Caribbean Superstar as Vice-captain for IPL 2024 season

In a recent development, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) franchise has named a Caribbean star as the deputy to skipper KL Rahul for the upcoming IPL 2024 season. He will now replace all-rounder Krunal Pandya as the vice-captain of the side in the franchise.

LSG, who qualified for the Playoffs in each of their last appearances since their debut in IPL 2022, revealed that it would be West Indian star Nicholas Pooran who will share leadership responsibilities alongside the star India batter.

Following KL Rahul's departure midway through the IPL 2023 season due to an injury, it was Krunal who led the side. However, if a similar situation arises once again, LSG will turn to Pooran who has had leadership experience both in international and franchise cricket.



The franchise took to social media to confirm the news. "KL Rahul (C) Nicholas Pooran (VC) This season feels special already 💙," a picture of the two was captioned.

LSG banking on leadership experience for maiden IPL trophy

In an official ceremony, Rahul handed over jersey number 29 to Pooran. Pooran brings a wealth of leadership experience having recently captained the MI Emirates in the International League T20 (ILT20) 2024.

Apart from his big-hitting abilities, it remains to be seen whether his promotion in the leadership department means a change in LSG's fortunes who are yet to feature in an IPL final despite playing some consistent cricket in the league stage.

With Rahul also confirmed to be available for the entire season, barring any unforeseen circumstances, LSG will be banking on their new leadership to claim their maiden IPL trophy. LSG will kick off their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 24 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

