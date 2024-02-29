New RCB recruit smashes fighting Test hundred to save team

He enjoyed a stellar debut season in IPL 2023, scoring 452 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28.

A latest Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signing is looking in sublime form in what will be positive news for the franchise ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). Traded in by RCB from Mumbai Indians (MI) for a staggering amount of INR 17.5 crore, the dynamic all-rounder proved his mettle recently by slamming a Test century and helping his team get out of a spot.

Australia's Cameron Green is expected to play a crucial role for RCB as they aim to break the jinx and win their maiden IPL title in the upcoming edition. Green’s defiant century spared Australia’s blushes in the ongoing NZ vs AUS 1st Test, holding the line and pushing Australia through to stumps at 279-9 on the opening day.

The Aussies were rocked by a fiery bowling display from the Kiwis, led by Matt Henry's impeccable figures of 4-43. The Australian batters struggled across all three sessions but Green's deft knock propelled Australia closer to breaching the 300-run mark.

RCB will be banking on Cameron Green to break the jinx in IPL 2024

Cameron Green will once again look to replicate his form when he joins the RCB ranks for the new IPL season. Green enjoyed a stellar debut season in IPL 2023 playing for MI, scoring 452 runs in 16 matches at an impressive average of 50.22 and a strike rate of 160.28.

Not only with the willow, Green delivered the goods with the ball as well, picking up six wickets and playing a key role in helping Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Former RCB, RR player set to make Test debut ahead of Rajat Patidar

Telegram Group Join Now

RCB reached the playoffs in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons but never made it to the final of the tournament. They will be hoping to go one step further and finally win that much-elusive title in IPL 2024.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.