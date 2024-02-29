Former RCB, RR player set to make Test debut ahead of Rajat Patidar

Devdutt Padikkal has played for RCB and RR till date. He is set to joing his new IPL side LSG for IPL 2024.

The fifth Test of the ongoing Test series against England will start on March 7. Despite India having won the series, this match cannot be played as a dead rubber as there are still crucial WTC points at stake. Before the start of this Test, the home side still has some questions regarding the availability and non-availability of players.

KL Rahul, who was earlier expected to be back for the final Test, is expected to be in London to see a specialist for his quadriceps injury. This reduces his chances of making it to Dharamsala on time. Rajat Patidar, who was given a chance at No. 4 in Rahul’s absence has failed to take his chances and has scores of 9, 5, 0, 17, and 0 in his last five innings. It is expected that Patidar will be dropped for the next match.

If Rahul was available, Patidar would have left the India squad to play for Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy semi-final. But since Rahul is set miss the Test, Patidar will be asked to remain with the squad as a concussion substitute.

Devdutt Padikkal to make his Test debut

Talented top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal is expected to make his Test debut at Dharamsala. In a series of debutants for the home side, Devdutt Padikkal is set to replace Rajat Patidar in India’s XI. The 23-year-old has 2227 runs in 31 first-class matches at an average of 44.54. He has been in good form lately, having scored 556 runs in four matches averaging 92.66.

“Padikkal will make his debut in Dharamsala. Rahul is unlikely to be available and the team management wants to have a look at Padikkal as it is the last international fixture before the IPL,” a BCCI source was quoted to be saying by Hindustan Times.

Padikkal was also impressive in the India A series recently. The tall left-hander scored 191 in 3 innings at an average of 63.66 against England Lions. Padikkal scored 151 in Karnataka’s fifth round match of Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu, which was watched by Ajit Agarkar, chairman of selectors.

Devdutt Padikkal has played IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals till now. Before this year’s auction, he was traded to Lucknow Super Giants. So, he will be in action for LSG in IPL 2024.