Former Mumbai Indians Star Announces International Retirement After 14 Illustrious Years

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) and New Zealand batting star Martin Guptill has announced his retirement from international cricket. The news was confirmed via an official media release by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Guptill, who played for MI during the IPL 2016 season, will however continue to play in T20 leagues and franchise cricket for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after his decision, the 38-year-old said, “As a young kid it was always my dream to play for New Zealand and I feel incredibly lucky and proud to have played 367 games for my country.”

He added, “I will forever cherish the memories made wearing the silver fern alongside a great group of guys.

Martin Guptill will be remembered for his exceptional power hitting and precision at the top of the batting order, where he amassed an impressive 1,385 fours and 383 sixes.

One of his most iconic moments came during the semi-final victory against India at the 2019 ODI World Cup when he delivered a brilliant direct-hit run-out to dismiss M.S. Dhoni.

Martin Guptill has enjoyed an illustrious career

Guptill represented the Blackcaps in 367 matches across all formats, comprising 198 ODIs, 122 T20Is, and 47 Tests. Over his career, he amassed 23 international centuries and set multiple records.

Guptill’s 14-year international journey (2009–2022) saw him become New Zealand’s all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is, with 3,531 runs in 122 matches. In ODIs, his tally of 7,346 runs places him third on the Kiwi’s all-time list, behind Ross Taylor and Stephen Fleming. In Test cricket, he featured in 47 matches, recording 17 half-centuries and three centuries.

Notably, Guptill became the first New Zealander to score an ODI double century during the 2015 ODI World Cup, smashing an unbeaten 237 in the quarter-final against the West Indies at Wellington Stadium.

He also has two T20I centuries, an unbeaten 101 off 69 balls against South Africa in 2012 and 105 off 54 balls against Australia in Auckland six years later.

