Stunning Catch & Run Out: Pacer, Mumbai Indians Recruit Sizzle On The Field In NZ vs SL 2nd ODI [WATCH]

The Kiwis left nothing to chance as they trounced Sri Lanka by 113 runs

The Kiwis were on fire on the field in the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Wednesday as they recorded a thumping 113-run victory in Hamilton to take a 2-0 lead and seal the three-match series.

The match was headlined by two spectacular efforts. First, captain Mitchell Santner, who was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 2 crore in the IPL 2025 auction, reacted sharply at mid-off to run out Charith Asalanka with an acrobatic throw at the non-striker’s end.

Carbon copy! From Wellington to Hamilton – Mitchell Santner in the run-out action again! Sri Lanka four down early LIVE and free in NZ on TVNZ DUKE and TVNZ+ #NZvSL pic.twitter.com/J5HWE746ZL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

The next incident was when New Zealand were in a comfortable position after reducing Sri Lanka to 131/8. However, Nathan Smith took nothing for granted. Fielding at deep fine leg, Smith bolted into a sprint after Eshan Malinga top edged ORourke’s short-pitched ball behind the wicket and flung himself several inches over the ground to clasp the ball while airborne.

Nathan Smith! A screamer on the Seddon Park boundary to dismiss Eshan Malinga 🔥 #NZvSL #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/sQKm8aS07F — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 8, 2025

It showed that the Black Caps were leaving nothing to chance as they quickly wrapped the win by dismissing Theekshana in the 31st over.

Also Read: Theekshana Spells Danger Ahead of IPL 2025 With a Hat-Trick

New Zealand takes an unassailable lead

In a rain-hit match that was reduced to 37-overs per side, New Zealand made 255/9 after opener Rachin Ravindra scored a brisk 79 off 63 balls and Mark Chapman made 62 off 52 balls. Sri Lanka used seven bowlers in total with Maheesh Theekshana claiming a hattrick in his spell of 4-44. The Black Caps reached a sizeable total thanks to useful contributions from Daryl Mitchell (38), Glenn Phillips (22) and Santner adding 20.

The total proved a steep mountain to climb for Sri Lanka as they barely got going. as Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and William ORourke struck at regular intervals as the visitors crumbled from 6/1 in the second over to 79/5 by the 16th over.

In-form batter Kamindu Mendis tried to wrest back the chase with a 66-ball 64, but his teammates kept falling at the other end. ORourke was pick of the bowlers with 3-31 while Jacob Duffy got two wickets. Smith, Santner and Henry got a wicket apiece.

Ravindra was adjudged Player of the Match for his knock of 79.

The hosts now have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ODI series after winning the three-match T20I series 2-1. The final and third ODI will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.