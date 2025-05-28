News
Former RCB Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Suggests Dropping THIS Player in a Radical Move For IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former RCB Head Coach Suggests Dropping THIS Player in a Radical Move For IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: May 28, 2025 - 3 min read

RCB will look to qualify for the IPL 2025 final by winning the Qualifier 1

Former RCB Head Coach Sanjay Bangar Suggests Dropping THIS Player in a Radical Move For IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 Against Punjab Kings

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Sanjay Bangar has suggested two last-minute changes to their squad before heading into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs. He has advised RCB to drop the England all-rounder Liam Livingstone from their playing XI.

“Livingstone, who is playing as an overseas batter, is not scoring runs. So, make your bowling totally strong,” he opined on a Star Sports show.

Notably, the franchise had acquired the English player for a huge sum of INR 8.75 crore in the IPL 2025 player auction. However, the 31-year-old has failed to reflect RCB’s investment in him so far. He has managed to score only 87 runs and scalped two wickets in eight league-stage matches.

Sanjay Bangar on RCB’s Playing XI in Qualifier 1

According to the former RCB head coach, they should bring in the Sri Lankan pacer Nuwan Thushara in place of Livingstone. He has also suggested another change in the form of Caribbean power-hitter Romario Shepherd. Tim David, who missed last night’s clash due to an injury, could replace Shepherd in RCB’s playing XI in the Qualifier 1.

“Play Thushara in place of Livingstone. Then the bowling will become incredible. Then Phil Salt, Thushara, Josh Hazlewood, and Tim David for Romario Shepherd. I feel that combination can be made,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

Notably, Thushara played a crucial role in RCB’s six-wicket victory against the Lucknow Super Giants on his debut for the franchise. He scalped one wicket and also became the most economical bowler of last night’s clash by conceding just 26 runs in his four-over quota.

On the other hand, RCB all-rounder Shepherd conceded 51 runs at an expensive economy of 12.75 and scalped the wicket of his fellow Windies teammate Nicholas Pooran.

RCB will face the Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1

Bangar also warned his former franchise about their Qualifier 1 opposition Punjab Kings (PBKS). They have to fight hard to seal a spot in the IPL 2025 final by defeating PBKS. Shreyas Iyer and Co. have already registered mammoth 200-plus scores seven times in the league stage.

“The Punjab team is against them and Punjab have crossed 200 runs six or seven times this season,” he added.

However, there is not much dividing the two franchises in the IPL 2025 points table. Both teams have finished the league stage with nine wins in 14 matches. PBKS (+0.372) has topped the chart due to having a better net run rate than RCB (+0.301). They will go head-to-head in the quest for a place in the summit clash in Mullanpur on May 29.

IPL 2025
IPL 2025 Playoffs
Liam Livingstone
Nuwan Thushara
PBKS vs RCB
RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sanjay Bangar
Tim David
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

