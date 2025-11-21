EXPLAINED: How SRH Purse for IPL 2026 Auction Will Be Spent.

SRH have the third-biggest purse for IPL 2026 auction.

The SRH purse for IPL 2026 auction has been a major talking point, as Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the third biggest purse. SRH targets in the IPL 2026 auction will be straightforward, as they already have a settled core, and some additions will make them a complete unit. On the IPL 2025 retention deadline, SRH released a few notable names, like Abhinav Manohar and Adam Zampa, while trading Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

SRH were lenient in forming their retention list, as several players like Ishan Kishan were on the verge of release after a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign. Then, the bowling attack also had a few questionable names. The trade window allowed them to bring in a few players, but they chose not to make any moves.

The SRH purse suggests minimal tweaks

After the retentions, SRH have most bases covered, but they still need to upgrade a few slots and get backups. Fortunately for them, the SRH purse is big enough to fill those slots, even though they will need to be smart. The issue is that their vacant areas require player types that will be limited, which will naturally increase their prices, so the likes of KKR and CSK will have a higher probability of acquiring the best player in this category.

ALSO READ:

Who should be among SRH targets in IPL 2026 auction?

The primary target for SRH will be getting a pace-bowling all-rounder. They can also look for a spin-bowling all-rounder and fill the slot with overseas players. Among other SRH targets in IPL 2026 auction are more spinners and a solid pacer, preferably Indian.

Below are the main options for the pace-bowling all-rounder slot.

Andre Russell: The most obvious choice and a player SRH might go after is Andre Russell. While they have Brydon Carse and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Orange Army has reasons to opt for more players in this category. Reddy can’t be trusted as a bowler, especially on flat IPL decks, while Carse might not be a finished product yet, even though he has massive potential.

The most obvious choice and a player SRH might go after is Andre Russell. While they have Brydon Carse and Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Orange Army has reasons to opt for more players in this category. Reddy can’t be trusted as a bowler, especially on flat IPL decks, while Carse might not be a finished product yet, even though he has massive potential. Cameron Green: Cameron Green is another player who might fit nicely in the SRH setup, and with Pat Cummins at the helm, the probability of him joining SRH is high. Green can give two overs and be flexible with his batting position – precisely what the team needs. His recent improvements have made him a more all-round T20 player.

SRH might also look for a spin-bowling all-rounder since they don’t really use the bowling value of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma.

Liam Livingstone: Liam Livingstone fits perfectly in the brand of cricket they want to play. He will naturally be suited for a lower-order role and give them ample bowling value, as he is more than a part-time spinner. Livingstone’s price will be high, so his acquisition will depend on whether SRH get one of Russell or Green.

Liam Livingstone fits perfectly in the brand of cricket they want to play. He will naturally be suited for a lower-order role and give them ample bowling value, as he is more than a part-time spinner. Livingstone’s price will be high, so his acquisition will depend on whether SRH get one of Russell or Green. Glenn Maxwell: With Glenn Maxwell, there’s always some unpredictability, but he might still be worth trying in the setup. He has recently started doing the finisher’s role, and his bowling is more than decent in white-ball cricket. He fits perfectly into the ideology SRH operates on.

Wanindu Hasaranga: A budget pick, SRH can opt for Wanindu Hasaranga, mostly because of his bowling, but his batting value can also be decent if utilised wisely. Hasaranga has shown glimpses of his best as a batter in patches, and flat IPL decks can help him contribute more with the willow. He is a genuine wicket-taker as a bowler and will give them a genuine, aggressive option in the middle overs.

Currently, SRH have Zeeshan Ansari and Harsh Dubey as lead spinners, but neither can be trusted to do the job consistently. They still require an aggressive wrist spinner who brings a higher wicket-taking probability and has been a proven performer in the past. SRH released Rahul Chahar and Adam Zampa ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Ravi Bishnoi: Ravi Bishnoi will be on the radar of several IPL teams, and SRH will be one of them. The SRH purse will determine whether they get him or not, for the franchise has other crucial slots to focus on. In Bishnoi, they get a spinner who can consistently give four overs and bring previous experience, but his recent regression will sow doubts in the management’s mind.

Vignesh Puthur: Vignesh Puthur showed encouraging skill sets in limited opportunities in IPL 2025. He showed decent variations and has a knack for picking wickets, which should be a decent base to work with. The only issue is that Puthur is far from a complete package, so he might not be good enough to lead a spin attack at this stage, and SRH already have second-fiddle options.

Note: Wanindu Hasaranga is another option in this category. The logic we used for him above also applies here.

Lastly, Sunrisers Hyderabad will also need more Indian pacers, especially a powerplay specialist. They have Jaydev Unadkat and Ehsan Malinga, but another proven option will help. The need is more than ever after recent injury concerns for Pat Cummins.

Akash Madhwal: Akash Madhwal will be a perfect fit in SRH for multiple reasons. They require someone who can move the new ball while also providing value with the old ball. Madhwal knows how to extract movement upfront and has decent control over his yorkers, apart from the capability to get some tail.

Akash Madhwal will be a perfect fit in SRH for multiple reasons. They require someone who can move the new ball while also providing value with the old ball. Madhwal knows how to extract movement upfront and has decent control over his yorkers, apart from the capability to get some tail. Darshan Nalkande: Many might not have noticed, but Darshan Nalkande has been performing really well in red-ball cricket. He adds useful value with the ball and can consistently give a few overs with the new ball. There’s also decent batting value, for Nalkande is a more than capable hitter.

Many might not have noticed, but Darshan Nalkande has been performing really well in red-ball cricket. He adds useful value with the ball and can consistently give a few overs with the new ball. There’s also decent batting value, for Nalkande is a more than capable hitter. Lungi Ngidi: Not a T20 specialist, but Lungi Ngidi can be a decent addition. There’s ample new-ball value, while he can also give an over with the ball. But his stocks as a T20 bowler have gone down recently, and he can be expensive at times.

The SRH purse will mainly be spent on all-rounders and pacers. Then, their scouts might suggest a few names from the domestic arena. A possibility of some of the above names in SRH can’t be ruled out.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.