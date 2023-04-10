WATCH: RCB's Faf du Plessis sends ball out of the stadium, slams the longest six of the season

The Proteas hit spinner Ravi Bishoi for two back-to-back sixes in the 15th over

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Faf du Plessis gave a sheer testament of his power by launching the longest six of the IPL 2023 (115m) so far. CSK's Shivam Dube is second on the list for hitting a maximum of 102m against LSG.

The Proteas hit spinner Ravi Bishoi for two back-to-back sixes in the 15th over in the ongoing fixture against LSG. However, the second of the two sixes was as long as 115m long and the ball went out of the stadium. Aussie all-rounder Maxwell then finished the over with the third six of the over. With five overs to go, we could be in for some power hitting from the duo of du Plessis and Maxwell.

Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli gave RCB a dream start

Batting first, RCB got off to a flyer of a start courtesy, some quickfire hitting from ex-skipper Virat Kohli. While the Proteas played the role of an anchor, Kohli unleashed his willow to register a 44-balls 61 before eventually falling prey to veteran leggie Amit Mishra. The duo of Faf and Kohli scripted an opening stand of 96 runs and did enough carnage to build the platform for making a strong finish to the innings.

RCB are currently placed seventh on the points table with 2 points from as many games and will look to climb up the ranks tonight with a win. KL Rahul-led LSG, who finished as runners up in the previous edition however, currently has the edge with two wins from three games and will be eager to extend it further.