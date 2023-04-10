Tushar Deshpande's quote slandering Rohit Sharma goes viral, player says it's fake

The Chennai Super Kings pacer found himself in midst of an unnecessary controversy after a fake quote went viral by his name.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) seamer Tushar Deshpande called out the fake quote going viral on his name after taking the wicket of Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma during the two team's latest bout in the rivalry on Saturday (April 8) for IPL 2023.

The uncapped Indian pacer, who got Rohit out bowled of 21 off 13 to help CSK firm up their grip over the contest they ultimately won, had a viral quote going by his name, wherein he seems to have suggested that taking the wicket of the MI top-order incumbent is an easy thing to do.

Barely believable as this was, Deshpande still had a negative social media campaign peddled against him, especially by Rohit Sharma fans, as they took the viral quote as a means of disrespect against one of India's finest-ever batters.

On Monday (April 10), however, Tushar Deshpande finally opened about the matter and crushed the fake quote doing the rounds by stating he can never suggest taking Rohit's wicket is easy and that he holds all the legends of the game in very high regards.

Tushar Deshpande opens up on fake-quote controversy

Taking to Instagram amidst the hullabaloo around his fake quote, Tushar Deshpande clarified his stance on the matter and urged fans to not buy into any fake stories or create them in the name of fun and games. Deshpande wrote: "I have absolute respect for all the legends mentioned above."

"I did not, and would not, make any such demeaning statements," he added. "Stop spreading fake news."

Deshpande stood clear with his stance, while also requesting people on the outside to curb fake news and not encourage them by amplifying it through various social media platforms.

Tushar Deshpande confirms the quote circulating by his name in social media is fake.



He also mentioned that he has great respect for all the legends. pic.twitter.com/KsyEzF3j62 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2023



While the controversy outside hogged the limelight, Deshpande had much to savour from the game, where, outside his end-overs strife, he managed to take 2 wickets for 31 runs off his 3 overs and played a part in CSK's triumph over MI.

Deshpande also earned praise from skipper MS Dhoni. "We believe in him, and when you're new you are under pressure but playing in the IPL for a few years brings different pressure [on Deshpande]," said the legend.

"He had a great domestic season, he is improving. He has a lot of potential but he can improve by not bowling those no-balls, and by being more consistent," added the CSK captain, referring to the extras the young seamer gave away in their loss versus Gujarat Titans (GT).



