KL Rahul has had plenty of fitness issues since last year, and the stylish batter has missed a major chunk of action.

Rahul didn’t join the LSG group till yesterday, with different rumours and speculations floating around his injury.

KL Rahul has had plenty of fitness issues since last year, and the stylish batter has missed a major chunk of action. After playing in the first Test against England earlier this year, Rahul suffered pain in his right quadriceps and missed the second encounter of the series.

While the BCCI labelled him 90% fit before the third Test, KL didn’t feature in any of the last four games and travelled to London to consult a specialist regarding his recurrent injury. His progress has been a worrying sign, for Rahul hasn’t recovered as swiftly as anticipated.

His injury has also been a concern for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), for Rahul is their leader and a vital member. While LSG were aware of Rahul’s progress all this time, they must be worried about the fitness of their captain and a premium batter.

Also Read: Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overcome the injury and unavailability concerns in IPL 2024?

Rahul didn’t join the LSG group till yesterday, with different rumours and speculations floating around his injury. However, the latest report on his fitness is out days ahead of the start of the season.

Fitness update on KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2024

According to a report published by The Indian Express, KL Rahul has been awarded a fitness certificate by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Hence, he will join LSG in two days' time.

However, the medical team has recommended KL Rahul not to keep the wickets in the initial stage of the tournament to avoid another damage. It means he will play as a specialist batter for the first few games in IPL 2024, as told by a source in the Indian board to The Indian Express.

Telegram Group Join Now

“He is fit and can join the IPL franchise in the coming days. He suffered pain in the quadriceps and got an injection, too. He went through his rehabilitation, and the NCA has now declared him fit. However, he has been advised not to take on the wicket-keeping role immediately.”

KL Rahul injured his quadriceps during IPL 2023 and had to undergo surgery to recover. However, he has still struggled with full fitness but will hope to remain injury-free for the next few months as the T20 carnival is set to begin.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.