Footage of Dhoni asking CSK team to shake hands with GT players after IPL 2023 triumph goes viral after latest RCB incident

After the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024, MS Dhoni did not shake hands with RCB players and went to the dressing room.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a dramatic turnaround to win six matches in a row and as a result, qualified for the IPL 2024 playoffs. RCB's 27-run win on Saturday (May 18) not only gave them crucial points but also took them past CSK on net run rate.

After the win, RCB players were jubiliant on their team's performance and celebrated the historic occasion. Emotions galored the Chinnaswamy Stadium as the home team had created the history. While RCB players were celebrating the win, MS Dhoni waited for the customary handshakes after the match.

However, after seeing that they will take some time to finish their celebrations, Dhoni went back to the dressing room. The footage of Dhoni waiting on the ground and going back to the dressing room went viral on social media as fans and experts slammed RCB players for not following the protocol of customary handshakes after the game.

Amidst all of this chaos, a footage has gone viral in which MS Dhoni can be seen asking the CSK team to shake hands with Gujarat Titans players after their IPL 2023 title win in Ahmedabad.

In the footage, while the whole CSK team can be seen celebrating the title win, Dhoni remembered shaking hands with the opposition players. He is seen to be asking his team to shake hands with Gujarat Titans players before celebrating.

Later on, Dhoni also left the celebrations and moved towards the Titans players for the customary handshakes and therefore, showing the true sportsman spirit.

It was a tough night for Chennai Super Kings who needed to score 201 runs to book a spot in IPL 2024 playoffs. But they could only score 191-7 despite excellent cameos by Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni in the death.

