MS Dhoni to delay retirement plans? Report reveals words of CSK official

MS Dhoni had a fantastic IPL 2024 with the bat as the veteran batted with a strike rate of 22.54 and entertained the crowd with his signature shots.

MS Dhoni walks back after getting dismissed against RCB.

Is MS Dhoni's IPL career finally over? This question is in everyone's mind as Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of IPL 2024 after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Before the season started, it was highly anticipated that this will be Dhoni's last IPL season.

The stage was also well set as the final of IPL 2024 is set to be held at Chepauk. It would have been a perfect ending for an illustrious career. But unfortunately, it was not to be this year. However, Dhoni hasn't announced his retirement yet and is in with a chance to come back next year.

CSK official reveals MS Dhoni's retirement plans

According to TOI, a source close to the developments revealed that Dhoni will wait for some time before taking a call on retirement.

"Dhoni has not told anybody in CSK that he is quitting. He has told the management that he will wait for a couple of months before taking a final call," the source said.

"We will wait for Dhoni's communication. He always has the best interests of the team in mind, let's see what happens," the source further added.

Dhoni scored a quickfire 25 off 13 balls to take CSK close to the finish line. With 17 needed off the last 6 balls to qualify, he hit the first ball bowled by Yash Dayal for a massive six. However, he got out on the next ball off a slower one while trying to repeat his shot.

Overall, Dhoni had a fantastic IPL 2024 season in which he scored 161 runs at a blistering strike rate of 22.54. He mostly batted lower down the order and faced just 10-15 balls in an innings. His knee injury didn't allow him to bat long but he played impactful innings in the limited balls he faced.

WATCH: Ambati Rayudu breaks down after CSK crash out of IPL 2024

A mega-auction will be held before the next season in which the teams may be allowed to retain a maximum of five players. CSK's retention list will be interesting to see. Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Matheesha Pathirana, and Shivam Dube seem to be the first four picks. Dhoni may opt for the lowest retention slot which will allow the franchise to sign new players from the auction.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.