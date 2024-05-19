WATCH: Ambati Rayudu breaks down after CSK crash out of IPL 2024

Rayudu has won three titles with CSK in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered a heartbreaking defeat last night (May 19) against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as they crashed out of the playoffs race in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Following the defeat, former CSK star Ambati Rayudu was spotted breaking down in the studio room. Rayudu is currently a part of the IPL 2024 commentating team and he was left utterly shattered as RCB came out on top in the decisive Southern derby.

Ambati Rayudu had enjoyed a successful stint with the five-time champions after joining the franchise in 2018. Out of the five titles CSK has won, Rayudu won three with them (in 2018, 2021, and 2023). The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter retired from professional cricket following CSK's victory last season against the Gujarat Titans in the final.

RCB secures the final IPL 2024 playoffs berth

Speaking about the game, RCB posted a daunting target of 218 for 5 in 20 overs. With RCB needing a win by 18 runs to qualify for the playoffs, CSK needed to score 201 to ensure their qualification, However, the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side fell short of the 201-run target by 10 runs, managing 191 for 7 in the end.

RCB have now become the fourth and the final team to seal the playoffs berth.

They will now play in the Eliminator against either Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) or Rajasthan Royals (RR) depending on the results of their respective final league-stage games.

SRH are slated to play Punjab Kings while Rajasthan Royals play table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Sunday's double-header and the result of both games will decide the final standings.

